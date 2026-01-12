Virat Kohli does not shy away from honesty. After guiding India to a tense four-wicket win against New Zealand in the first ODI at Baroda, the former captain opened up on a rare downside of superstardom. The deafening cheer that greeted his arrival, moments after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, left Kohli uncomfortable. He compared it to a familiar IPL sight involving MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings.

A Moment That Said More Than the Runs

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India were under pressure when Rohit walked back early. As Kohli stepped out to bat, the BCA Stadium erupted. The noise was celebratory, almost festive, despite India losing their captain. Kohli later admitted the reaction did not sit well with him.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli said such moments affect the player walking off. He acknowledged the love but stressed empathy for teammates. Kohli added that he has seen the same thing happen to MS Dhoni, especially during IPL matches when Dhoni comes in to bat for Chennai Super Kings.

Why Kohli Feels Uneasy About the Cheers

Kohli’s concern was not about spotlight or pressure. It was about respect within a team sport. Celebrating a wicket because a superstar is next sends the wrong message, even if unintentional. The batter departing after doing his job deserves support too.

Kohli admitted he understands fan excitement and feels grateful for the affection. Still, he made it clear that such reactions are not ideal for team morale, a rare but thoughtful take from one of the game’s biggest icons.

Kohli’s 93 Anchors a Nervy Chase

On the field, Kohli delivered exactly what India needed. His 93 was composed, measured, and situational. He controlled the chase, rotated strike smartly, and countered spin without unnecessary risk. India looked in control as long as Kohli was at the crease.

His dismissal briefly tilted the game, but India held their nerve to cross the line in the penultimate over.

Rahul Finishes, Gill and Iyer Build the Base

KL Rahul’s unbeaten 29 off 21 balls sealed the contest with calm authority. Earlier, Shubman Gill struck a fluent 56, while Shreyas Iyer added a brisk 49 to ensure India never fell behind the required rate.

This collective effort underlined India’s depth in ODIs, especially in high-pressure chases.

New Zealand’s Resistance Keeps It Tight

New Zealand were far from pushovers. Daryl Mitchell’s attacking 84 off 71 balls lifted them to a competitive 300 for 8. Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway chipped in with crucial fifties, testing India’s bowlers on a batting-friendly surface at BCA Stadium.