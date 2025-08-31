MS Dhoni Offered Team India Mentor Role By BCCI, But Gambhir Factor Clouds Decision Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

Former India captain MS Dhoni has once again been approached by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with a formal mentoring role ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. According to reports, the BCCI is eager to bring Dhoni’s wealth of experience into the national setup—not just for the senior men’s team but potentially extending across juniors and even women’s cricket.

However, despite the significance of the offer, Dhoni may not be inclined to accept the role just yet. Sources indicate that the presence of Gautam Gambhir as India’s head coach and Dhoni’s ongoing commitments with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could play a decisive role in his decision.

Dhoni’s Unmatched Legacy and BCCI’s Vision

Dhoni remains India’s most decorated captain, having led the Men in Blue to three ICC trophies—the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. His reputation for calm leadership, tactical brilliance, and ability to groom young talent makes him a natural fit for a mentoring role.

BCCI insiders reportedly believe that his presence in the dressing room could help shape the next generation of Indian cricketers, especially in the high-pressure environment of global tournaments. A BCCI official was quoted saying, “Dhoni is again offered to mentor Indian cricket.”

Yet, Dhoni has always been selective about his post-retirement commitments. Since stepping away from international cricket in 2020, he has consciously avoided official long-term roles with the Indian team.

The Gambhir Equation: A Roadblock for Dhoni?

While Dhoni’s cricketing intellect is unquestionable, the dynamics within the current Indian setup could influence his choice. With Gautam Gambhir taking charge as head coach, reports suggest Dhoni might be hesitant to step in and blur responsibilities.

The two share a complicated history dating back to their playing days. Although both were key architects of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph, their on-field rapport often carried undertones of professional rivalry. With Gambhir now steering India’s future, Dhoni may prefer to avoid any overlapping roles that could spark unwanted friction.

IPL 2026: Dhoni’s Final Dance with CSK?

Another major factor weighing on Dhoni’s mind is the Indian Premier League (IPL). At 43, Dhoni is expected to play one last season with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, a campaign that will likely serve as his farewell to competitive cricket.

For Dhoni, CSK has been more than just a franchise; it has been his second home. From leading them to five IPL titles to nurturing future stars, his bond with the “Yellow Army” runs deep. Sources suggest that Dhoni is already involved in CSK’s long-term strategies and core operations, making the BCCI role less practical at this stage.

With IPL 2026 scheduled to begin barely a month after the T20 World Cup, Dhoni may find it challenging to balance both commitments. His focus, for now, seems firmly rooted in ensuring a fitting farewell with CSK rather than juggling national responsibilities.

Dhoni’s Brief Mentorship Stint in 2021

It’s worth remembering that Dhoni briefly took up the mentor role during the T20 World Cup 2021, under then-coach Ravi Shastri. However, that campaign ended in disappointment as India failed to progress to the semifinals.

Despite that setback, Dhoni’s mere presence was seen as a source of calm and reassurance for younger players. The BCCI now hopes to replicate that influence on a more permanent basis, particularly ahead of a crucial World Cup year.