MS Dhoni On Cusp Of Huge Milestone During CSK Vs MI IPL 2025 Match

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Suryakumar Yadav-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.





During the much-anticipated clash of IPL between two arch-rivals, MS Dhoni has the golden opportunity to achieve a huge milestone for Chennai Super Kings.The 43-year-old Dhoni needs 19 runs to become Chennai Super Kings' highest run-scorer in the IPL. Ex-CSK star Suresh Raina currently holds the record with 4687 runs. Former CSK skipper also needs to hit two sixes to complete 250 sixes for the franchise in T20s.Notably, Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles before passing on the captaincy baton of the team to Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2024.Ahead of the CSK's first game of the IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Chepauk, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad spoke about MS Dhoni's role in the team and his training method for the season."I think his training is very much limited to whatever he tries to achieve. Or whatever his role would be in the IPL. So, it is pretty much very simple, focused on trying to hit as many sixes as possible and trying to get the right swing, trying to be in the best shape," said Gaikwad."That is what I think initially he was trying to do. And then I never thought he was out of shape even on the first day. So, I think obviously he is special - he's done it for so many years. So, definitely that always will be there. If you see now even Sachin Tendulkar is batting as great as he is right now at the age of 50 (51). So, I think there are still many years to go," he added.The CSK skipper also mentioned that the 43-year-old Dhoni inspires everyone in the team with his performances."I mean everyday we get to see him. Obviously, it inspires us a lot. A lot of new players have joined the team and sometimes they, as professional cricketers, struggle to strike the ball as good as he is striking it right now," Gaikwad said."So, definitely it inspires a lot of us including myself, including everyone from the group. So, whatever he is doing at the age of 43, I think it is remarkable. It is really commendable. And definitely, he will be looking to contribute in the best way he can. But I mean we have certain strengths that we have been following since the last two years. So, I think nothing much really changes and hopefully he will continue to deliver those crucial knocks for us," he added.