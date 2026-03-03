MS Dhoni overspeeding challan before IPL 2026 goes viral after Ranchi takeaway spotting - Watch

MS Dhoni has been issued a Rs 1000 overspeeding challan in Ranchi days before IPL 2026 preparations intensify, with the e-challan showing a violation under Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The incident reportedly occurred near his home in Ranchi when the former India captain was spotted picking up a takeaway parcel from Maa Hotel. For fans, it is a minor traffic offence. For the internet, it has become peak Dhoni content.

According to the e-challan details circulating online, the vehicle registered in Dhoni’s name was fined Rs 1000 for overspeeding. The timestamp on the notice shows the offence was recorded on March 3, 2026. Social media users quickly connected the dots after viral posts claimed Dhoni was seen collecting a “full Dehati Chicken” parcel from Maa Hotel shortly before the violation. One viral tweet joked, “Perhaps the chicken was so tasty that he ended up overspeeding.” The humour reflects how closely fans track Dhoni’s life, even in routine moments.

With the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League approaching, every public appearance of MS Dhoni becomes headline material. Dhoni has already begun training with Chennai Super Kings and looked relaxed in a recent nets session. In a widely shared clip, he theatrically stretched his arms to mimic an umpire’s wide call, lighting up the training ground and underlining the easy mood in the camp. For CSK, that energy is significant.

After finishing bottom in 2025 with 10 defeats in 14 matches, the franchise is desperate for a reset. Dhoni was retained under the uncapped player rule for Rs 4 crore, the same structure carried into 2026. Despite limited opportunities with the bat last season, he scored 196 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 135.17, often providing quick late-over impetus. At 44, he is no longer judged purely by runs. His leadership aura, dressing room control, and tactical instincts remain central to CSK’s identity.

The irony is classic Dhoni. On one hand, he is one of India’s most decorated captains. On the other, he remains a Ranchi local picking up takeaway food like any neighbour. The overspeeding challan reinforces how grounded his lifestyle still appears. Traffic violations by celebrities are not new. What makes this one viral is context. Dhoni is in pre-season mode. He looks fit. He looks happy. He is trending for a traffic fine and a chicken parcel in the same week. The contrast feeds the myth.