MS Dhoni Poised For Another Historic IPL Moment As CSK Face Must-Win Clash

As the sun sets over Chepauk on April 25, all eyes will be on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is poised to add another feather to his already glittering cap—his 400th T20 appearance. The legendary Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain will become only the fourth Indian cricketer to reach this elite milestone, following Rohit Sharma (456 matches), Dinesh Karthik (412), and Virat Kohli (407).

For over two decades, Dhoni has remained the heartbeat of Indian and franchise cricket. From his lightning-fast stumpings to ice-cool finishes under pressure, his legacy goes beyond numbers. Yet, the numbers are staggering. Across formats, Dhoni has carved his place among the game’s greatest. In T20Is, he’s played 98 matches, scoring 1,617 runs at a strike rate of 126.13. In the IPL alone, the five-time champion has featured in 272 games, amassing 5,377 runs with a blistering strike rate of 137.87.

He’s also made significant contributions in the Champions League T20 (CLT20) and domestic circuits, playing 24 matches for CSK in CLT20 and scoring 449 runs—each game another chapter in the Dhoni folklore.

A Clash of Survival: CSK vs SRH in IPL 2025

While Dhoni gears up for his landmark match, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams sit at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table, with just two wins from eight matches. The M A Chidambaram Stadium will witness more than a celebration—it will host a high-octane, must-win clash for both franchises.

Chennai, anchored by Dhoni’s steady leadership, has shown sparks of potential but lacked consistency. Their batting woes have been evident, especially in pressure games. Yet, Shivam Dube and Shaik Rasheed have offered hope, hinting at a late-season revival.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, are reeling from a sharp fall. Just a season ago, Pat Cummins’ SRH side stormed into the final. Now, their batting unit has faltered, and coach Daniel Vettori has called for a mental reset. His message is clear—learn from adversity and bounce back, just like RCB did in previous editions.

Dhoni’s Perspective: Building for the Present, Planning for the Future

In a rare candid interview, MS Dhoni didn’t mince words. The CSK skipper spoke of the team’s lack of application and cricketing awareness—particularly in the middle overs. “We were quite below par... dew was expected, and we didn’t use the middle overs well,” he remarked, pointing to their defeat against Mumbai Indians.

Yet, Dhoni’s vision extends beyond the 2025 campaign. With the playoffs hanging by a thread, he’s also focused on building a core group for IPL 2026. “Even if we don’t qualify, we need a settled XI to come back strong next season,” he asserted.

CSK’s transitional phase has seen promising names like Ayush Mhatre, Rachin Ravindra, and Vansh Bedi being blooded. Dhoni’s message to the team? Stay grounded, be practical, and play fearless cricket.