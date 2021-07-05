MS Dhoni presents THIS awesome gift to wife Sakshi on 11th marriage anniversary, see pic

Former India cricketer MS Dhoni celebrates 11 years of marital bliss with wife Sakshi on Sunday (July 4). Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni had got married to Sakshi in a ‘hush-hush’ ceremony back in 2010 in Dehradun and the wicketkeeper-batsman chose a very special gift to celebrate this occasion. The Indian legend gifted his wife Sakshi a vintage sky blue Volkswagen Beetle and Sakshi shared the same on social media.

Dhoni’s love for fast bikes and vintage cars is well documented and Sakshi has many a times shown her husband’s vintage car collection at their Ranchi farmhouse on social media. Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Sakshi thanked her hubby for gifting him the vintage car on the couple’s 11th marriage anniversary. “Thank you for the anniversary gift,” Sakshi captioned her post on the photo and video sharing platform.

Here is a picture of Dhoni’s anniversary gift…

Even though Dhoni avoids using his official social media handles after his international retirement last year, wife Sakshi often uploads photos and videos from the couple’s famous Ranchi farmhouse to give fans a glimpse of the legendary cricketer. Sakshi enjoys a massive fan following on social media, especially Instagram. Dhoni’s wife has over 4.3 million followers on the Facebook-owned platform.

Dhoni’s luxurious farmhouse has a dedicated space where the CSK skipper keeps his superbikes and luxurious cars. The only captain to have won all ICC trophies as captain, Dhoni is one of the highest-paid cricketers in competitive cricket.

The former India wicket-keeper owns several superbikes and cars as well such as Kawasaki Ninja, Confederate Hellcat, Hummer H2, and Ferrari GTO. The farmhouse has plenty of dogs and horses as well, with the latest acquisition being a pony for Dhoni’s daughter Ziva.

Dhoni will return to competitive cricket when the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) resumes in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September. CSK were second on the points table when IPL 2021 was suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases in India in May.