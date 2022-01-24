MS Dhoni races against train in latest ad, draws reactions from Virender Sehwag, actress Samantha Prabhu – WATCH

Team India's most successful captain MS Dhoni’s fan following has only increased with time despite the fact that he retired from international cricket in 2020. Notably, the wicketkeeper-batter is still entertaining fans in the shortest format of the game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) leading from the front of the Chennai Super Kings.

Dhoni will be back leading the CSK again in IPL 2022 but before that, the former India skipper can be seen racing against a train in an advertisement that has been unveiled by an online learning platform ‘Unacademy’ on Twitter.

“Eyes on the target and determination to break every barrier makes a champion! This International Day of Education, make a note to remember Lesson No 7 during tough times. #DhoniUnacademyFilm #LessonNo7,” read the caption of the video.

Our most ambitious and Iconic Film till date. Took almost 1 year to make. Lesson No. 7 https://t.co/b2TNY46UGD — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) January 24, 2022

In the video, Dhoni can be seen trying to outrun a train with several obstacles in his way. Things get intense when a meteor hurtling towards the CSK skipper forces him to run, jump and crash through walls in an effort to outrun the train.

Interestingly, the ad took almost one year to make as revealed by the CEO of Unacademy, Gaurav Munjal. It was made with the help of CGI and has garnered over 1.5 million views on Twitter.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag reacted to the ad and wrote, "Wow! This is as good as the helicopter shot @msdhoni. This is your story and the story of every cricketer ever! Reminded me of the numerous lows that I went through to achieve the highs in my career! Brilliant life lesson @unacademy. #DhoniUnacademyFilm #LessonNo7."

Wow ! This is as good as the helicopter shot @msdhoni . This is your story and the story of every cricketer ever! Reminded me of the numerous lows that I went through to achieve the highs in my career! Brilliant life lesson @unacademy. #DhoniUnacademyFilm #LessonNo7 pic.twitter.com/esAVaejIEo — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 24, 2022

Also, South Indian actress Samantha Prabhu said that she wants to ‘keep watching the advertisement on loop’.

"A lesson for life #LessonNo7 The film portrays the feeling of breaking through all barriers with such perfection that I want to keep watching it on loop. I'm sure I'll keep coming back to this film for motivation @unacademy! #DhoniUnacademyFilm #Ad @msdhoni," Prabhu wrote.

On the cricketing front, MSD will soon be back on the field as IPL 2022 is set to start by end of March, revealed BCCI secretary Jay Shah after meeting owners of all ten IPL teams. It is also possible that this edition may take place in India without the crowd.

CSK have retained four players - Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhoni must be attending the franchise meeting ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction that is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.