MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant & Stebin Ben Light Up Sakshi Pant’s Wedding With Bollywood Duet - Watch

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant stole the limelight at the wedding festivities of Pant’s sister, Sakshi Pant. A video capturing the duo singing the soulful Bollywood track ‘Tu Jaane Na’ alongside playback singer Stebin Ben has taken social media by storm. The celebration, held in Dehradun, saw an array of cricketing stars come together for a night of music, dance, and nostalgia.

A Night to Remember: Cricket Meets Music

Dressed in elegant ethnic attire, Dhoni and Pant joined Stebin Ben on stage, delighting the guests with their impromptu performance. The viral clip showcases the former Indian skipper and the young star swaying to the 2009 hit song from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, a moment that fans have described as ‘magical.’ The camaraderie between the two cricketers and their passion for music made it a wholesome moment for those in attendance and viewers online.

Cricketers Let Loose: Suresh Raina Joins the Fun

This wasn’t the only instance of cricketers showcasing their fun side during the wedding festivities. A previous video showed Dhoni, Pant, and former teammate Suresh Raina grooving to the timeless Sufi track ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar.’ The energy, enthusiasm, and sheer joy displayed in these clips have left fans in awe, proving that even the most serious athletes know how to celebrate special occasions in grand style.

Star-Studded Guest List: Who Else Attended?

The wedding was a lavish affair, with several notable names from the Indian cricket fraternity gracing the occasion. While Dhoni arrived with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, their daughter Ziva was not seen in the circulated images and videos. The event was nothing short of a Bollywood-style gala, with performances, dance sequences, and unforgettable moments shared among close friends and family.

Rishabh Pant’s Immediate Arrival Post Champions Trophy Win

Pant’s commitment to family was evident as he made a quick return from Dubai after India’s historic Champions Trophy victory on March 9. Despite not featuring in any matches, as KL Rahul remained the first-choice wicketkeeper, Pant’s presence in the squad was pivotal for morale. His arrival at the wedding right after the tournament’s conclusion highlights the importance of family bonds in his life.

MS Dhoni’s IPL 2025 Preparations Underway

While Dhoni was seen enjoying the celebrations, the legendary cricketer is already gearing up for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on March 23. Fans eagerly await Dhoni’s return to the field, as speculations continue about whether this might be his final season in the IPL.

Rishabh Pant’s Future in IPL: A New Chapter with LSG

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant is set to begin a new chapter in his IPL career. After being released by Delhi Capitals, he was snapped up by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore. With KL Rahul moving to Delhi Capitals, LSG has placed immense faith in Pant’s leadership and explosive batting. Fans are eager to see how he adapts to this new role and whether he can lead LSG to their maiden IPL title.

MS Dhoni’s Unfiltered Moment with the Media

In an unexpected turn of events, a video surfaced showing Dhoni refusing to comment on India’s Champions Trophy triumph when approached by a journalist at the airport. The former skipper, known for his reserved nature, politely asked the reporter to step aside. While this sparked a debate among fans and media circles, it also reaffirmed Dhoni’s preference to keep a low profile when off the field.

Social Media Frenzy: Fans React to Dhoni and Pant’s Musical Moment

The internet has been buzzing with reactions to these viral clips. Fans flooded social media with nostalgic posts, reminiscing about Dhoni’s leadership and Pant’s rise as a star cricketer. The chemistry between the two players—one a legend and the other a future leader—was a delight to witness in such a casual setting.