MS Dhoni ruled out of IPL 2026 start, Big headache for Sanju Samson & Ruturaj Gaikwad

The Chennai Super Kings are facing a problem right from the start. MS Dhoni will not be able to play for the two weeks of IPL 2026 because of a calf strain. The team says he is getting treatment and will have to miss some matches. This is a deal because MS Dhoni is a great leader and player. He is very good at finishing games. Making smart decisions when it matters most. The Chennai Super Kings will really miss him.

The team made a statement about MS Dhonis injury. They said:

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* MS Dhoni is getting treatment for a calf strain

* He will probably miss the two weeks of IPL 2026

* They do not know exactly when he will be back

MS Dhoni might miss three or four matches. The Chennai Super Kings start their season against the Rajasthan Royals on March 30 in Guwahati. Based on what we know MS Dhoni will miss:

* Chennai Super Kings versus Rajasthan Royals on March 30

* Chennai Super Kings versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 5. This is a match

* One or two more matches

The match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru will not be as exciting without MS Dhoni. Fans were looking forward to seeing him play against Virat Kohli.

So who will replace MS Dhoni as the wicketkeeper? The Chennai Super Kings have some options. No one is as good as MS Dhoni.

Some possible replacements are:

* Sanju Samson. He is. A good batsman

* Kartik Sharma. He is new but very talented

Sanju Samson is the choice to be the wicketkeeper but the bigger problem is who will make the smart decisions that MS Dhoni makes. MS Dhoni is very good at placing players on the field changing bowlers and reading the game.

The Chennai Super Kings will also miss MS Dhonis leadership. Ruturaj Gaikwad is the captain. Ms Dhoni was still a big help to him. MS Dhoni was like a coach on the field making decisions and keeping everyone calm.

Without MS Dhoni Ruturaj Gaikwad will have to do more on his own. He will have to lead the team and also bat well which can be tough.

MS Dhonis injury is not a surprise. He has had problems, with his knees before. He is getting older. He said himself that his fitness is not what it used to be. Now he has a calf strain, which's another problem.

At 44 years old MS Dhoni takes longer to recover from injuries. This makes us wonder if he can play the season without getting hurt again.

What does this mean for the Chennai Super Kings season? Missing MS Dhoni at the start can be a problem. It can disrupt the teams plans. Make it harder for them to win close games.. The Chennai Super Kings have a deep squad so they might be okay if Sanju Samson plays well and Ruturaj Gaikwad leads the team well.