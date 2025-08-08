MS Dhoni’s Big Statement On CSK Future, 'Don’t Think I’ll Be Playing...'

For over 17 years, MS Dhoni has been the heartbeat of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) itself. But at 44, with five IPL titles under his belt and a legacy unlike any other, speculation about his retirement has reached fever pitch. Now, the iconic former India captain has finally addressed the burning question — and his words have stirred both hope and nostalgia among fans.

Dhoni’s Bond with CSK: More Than Just Cricket

Speaking at a recent event, Dhoni reaffirmed his unwavering connection to CSK, saying:

"Me and CSK, we are together. Even for the next 15-20 years… I hope they don’t think I’ll be playing for another 15-20 years."

The crowd erupted, but his message was clear — while his playing career may be nearing its end, his presence in the CSK camp will remain a constant.

"Whether I am playing or not is a different matter. I will always be in a yellow jersey," he added, underlining that his bond with the franchise goes far beyond the pitch.

From the moment Dhoni was picked in the inaugural IPL 2008 auction, he has been CSK’s guiding force — leading them to five championships (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023) and numerous playoff appearances. For Chennai fans, Dhoni is not just a captain — he’s family.

A Season to Forget, but Lessons to Remember

The IPL 2025 season was a historic low for CSK. With captain Ruturaj Gaikwad sidelined mid-season due to an elbow injury, Dhoni stepped in to lead once again. However, the campaign spiraled downward, ending with CSK finishing last on the points table — a first in their storied history.

Dhoni didn’t sugarcoat the reality:

"Yes, the last couple of years have not been good for us. We have not been up to the mark. But what is important is for you to see the learnings. You had a bad season, but what went wrong? That was the question for us last year also."

It’s this analytical, process-driven approach that has kept CSK competitive for over a decade — and it’s why many believe Dhoni’s role off the field could be just as impactful as his on-field heroics.

Gaikwad’s Return and CSK’s Future Plans

Despite the disappointing season, Dhoni is optimistic about the team’s immediate future.

"Rutu will be coming back. He got injured, but he will be back. We are quite sorted now," Dhoni confirmed.

With Gaikwad’s return and a possible reshuffle in the squad, CSK will be eyeing a strong comeback in IPL 2026. And while Dhoni hasn’t officially announced his retirement, the writing is on the wall — his transition from player to mentor appears imminent.

Dhoni’s Legacy: More Than Records and Titles

Beyond the runs, stumpings, and trophies, Dhoni credits CSK for shaping him both as a cricketer and a human being.

"The relationship over the years has grown. It helped me improve as a person. It helped me improve as a cricketer. CSK just happened — and it’s good for Chennai, good for me," he reflected.

His humility, tactical brilliance, and ability to nurture young talent have made him one of cricket’s greatest leaders. For CSK fans, the idea of a post-Dhoni era feels strange — but his assurance of staying connected offers comfort.

Will IPL 2026 Be Dhoni’s Last Dance?

The big question remains — will we see MS Dhoni in IPL 2026 as a player, or will he step aside and take up a full-time mentorship role? Dhoni himself has kept that card close to his chest. But one thing is certain: CSK and Dhoni are inseparable. Whether it’s behind the stumps, in the dugout, or from the owners’ box, his presence will continue to define the franchise.

For now, fans can only hope for one more season of those lightning-fast stumpings, helicopter shots, and calm match finishes that have become Dhoni’s trademark. Because when he finally walks away, it will mark the end of an era not just for CSK, but for the IPL itself.