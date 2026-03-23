MS Dhoni’s Chepauk entry leaves female fan in tears, emotional moment goes viral before IPL 2026 - Watch

MS Dhoni triggered scenes of pure frenzy at Chepauk on Sunday as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kicked off their ROAR 2026 fan event, with one emotional moment capturing the mood perfectly. A female fan broke down in tears upon seeing Dhoni walk out, underlining the unmatched bond between the CSK icon and Chennai just days before IPL 2026 begins.

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Chepauk erupts as Dhoni walks in

There are loud cheers, and then there is Chepauk when Dhoni steps out. The MA Chidambaram Stadium was packed for CSK’s first-ever ROAR fan event, but the noise hit another level the moment Dhoni appeared.

Fans stood, screamed, waved jerseys, and recorded every second. Amid that chaos, one fan’s emotional reaction went viral, a reminder that Dhoni is not just a cricketer in Chennai, but a cultural figure.

The 44-year-old, as always, remained composed, acknowledging the crowd briefly before moving on. No theatrics. Just presence.

Why this moment matters ahead of IPL 2026

This was not just a fan event highlight. It carries larger significance:

Possible final season narrative: Speculation around IPL 2026 being Dhoni’s last continues to build momentum

Fan connection at peak: Even post-retirement (since 2020), Dhoni’s pull remains unmatched

CSK transition phase: With Ruturaj Gaikwad leading, Dhoni’s role is increasingly evolving

Former India batter Robin Uthappa recently suggested this could be Dhoni’s final IPL, with a reduced on-field role and more of a mentor presence.

Dhoni’s legacy at CSK, in numbers

Few players define a franchise like Dhoni defines CSK. His numbers and impact reflect sustained excellence:

Matches: 278

Runs: 5000+

IPL titles as captain: 5

Seasons with CSK: All except the suspended 2016–17 cycle

Beyond stats, Dhoni built CSK’s identity around calm leadership, finishing ability, and tactical clarity. That blueprint still shapes the team.

Sanju Samson, CSK’s new X-factor

While Dhoni dominated headlines, Sanju Samson also drew significant cheers during the event. Fresh off a strong T20 World Cup campaign, Samson’s presence adds intrigue to CSK’s batting unit.

His arrival has sparked debate around leadership depth. However, the management appears committed to backing Gaikwad as captain, allowing him to grow without disruption.

ROAR 2026: More than just a fan event

CSK’s ROAR event was designed as a bridge between eras. Alongside current players, franchise legends including Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, and Matthew Hayden made appearances. This blend of past and present reinforces CSK’s biggest strength, continuity.