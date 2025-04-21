MS Dhoni’s DRS Blunder Stuns Fans In MI vs CSK Game, Fans Say 'Dhoni Review System Broken?'

In what turned out to be a dramatic IPL 2025 clash, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to capitalize on a crucial Decision Review System (DRS) opportunity, leading to widespread fan criticism of captain MS Dhoni. The incident occurred during the fifth ball of the first over in CSK’s IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 20, 2025.

A Missed Opportunity: The DRS Blunder

As the Mumbai Indians chased down 177, CSK's Khaleel Ahmed bowled the fifth delivery of the first over to MI’s Ryan Rickelton. The ball came in from outside off, and after a slight swing, it hit Rickelton’s front pad. Despite a half-hearted appeal from Khaleel and no appeal from Dhoni behind the stumps, the review was not taken. The game moved on, but replays showed that the ball would have hit leg stump — THREE REDS — and CSK missed a golden opportunity for an early wicket.

Dhoni’s ability to make the most of close calls with the DRS has earned him the nickname "Dhoni Review System" from fans, so this miss left the cricketing world stunned. Fans quickly took to social media to voice their displeasure, noting that a review could have changed the momentum early in the match.

CSK’s Batting Performance: A Solid Yet Unfinished Innings

CSK was put in to bat first, and despite some early hiccups, the side managed to post a respectable total of 176/5 in their 20 overs. Young debutant Ayush Mhatre was the star in the early stages, smashing a rapid 32 off 15 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes. However, MI's disciplined bowling attack, led by the ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah (2/25), quickly regained control.

Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube then steadied the ship with their vital half-centuries. Dube played an aggressive knock of 50 off 32 balls, which included two boundaries and four sixes. Jadeja, who remained unbeaten at 53 off 35 balls, also struck his maiden IPL fifty of the season, with a memorable six off Trent Boult in the final over.

Their partnership, worth 79 runs for the fourth wicket, provided CSK with much-needed stability and a fighting total. The two played a vital role in lifting the team after a shaky middle overs phase. Captain Dhoni, who was dismissed for 46 off 60 balls by Bumrah, failed to add significant runs during the middle overs, leaving the team in a precarious position.

Mumbai’s Response: Rickelton and Sharma Shine

Mumbai Indians, chasing a target of 177, got off to a blistering start. After the DRS miss, Rickelton played a thrilling knock of 24 runs off just 19 balls, including three boundaries. Unfortunately for CSK, his early departure to Ravindra Jadeja, caught behind by Mhatre, didn’t stop the MI onslaught.

Rohit Sharma, the MI skipper, was in fine form, playing a masterful knock of 76 not out off 46 balls. Along with Suryakumar Yadav, who also remained unbeaten on 68 off 30 balls, the duo guided MI to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory. The chase was wrapped up in just 15.4 overs, a testament to the attacking approach from Mumbai’s top order.

MI’s Bowlers Keep CSK in Check

The bowlers from Mumbai Indians were exceptional, restricting CSK to a modest total despite a solid middle-order partnership. Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar kept things tight early on, with Boult finishing with figures of 0/30 and Chahar with 1/28. But the real highlight was Bumrah's two wickets for 25 runs, which kept CSK in check in the latter half of their innings.