Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans have every reason to be excited as franchise CEO Kasi Viswanath has officially confirmed that MS Dhoni will return for IPL 2026. However, a major question still looms in what role will the legendary captain feature for the five-time champions in what could be his final season?

While speculation grows around Dhoni possibly taking up the role of an ‘Impact Player,’ former CSK batter S. Badrinath believes otherwise.

“MS Dhoni definitely won’t play as an impact player,” Badrinath told Star Sports. “If he plays, he will feature as a keeper. The main reason for Dhoni playing is he needs to be out there at Chepauk. As an impact player, he might come out to bat only in the final two overs and we don’t know if he even gets to bat in that case. I don’t think that’s going to happen, that’s my observation, knowing CSK and Dhoni.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - IPL 2026 Captains: Ravindra Jadeja To Lead RR, KL Rahul To Captain KKR, Know Predicted Captains For MI, CSK, RR, PBKS, SRH, RCB, KKR, DC, LSG, GT

Badrinath Confident Dhoni Will Be On-Field as Keeper

Badrinath further stated that Dhoni’s presence on the field remains crucial for CSK’s morale and strategy, even if he doesn’t play every match of the season.

“He might not even play the full season but he will be there as a wicketkeeper, not sure as captain. But he will definitely be on the field. It will not happen that Dhoni is off the field and leaves someone like Sanju Samson to keep wickets. He will take this decision and speak to Sanju Samson,” he added.

Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja Trade Talks Intensify

Amid Dhoni’s return discussion, the IPL 2026 trade window is heating up with reports suggesting a potential blockbuster deal between CSK and Rajasthan Royals (RR). According to multiple reports, Sanju Samson could be heading to Chennai Super Kings, while Ravindra Jadeja may move to Rajasthan Royals.

However, the negotiation has hit a snag due to the involvement of a third player ; England all-rounder Sam Curran, who is rumored to be part of the proposed swap deal. RR’s overseas quota is already full, forcing the franchise to release one foreign player to accommodate Curran.

Adding to the complexity is a massive financial gap. RR’s remaining purse stands at just ₹30 lakh, whereas Curran’s contract value is ₹2.4 crore, as per his previous signing with CSK. This financial constraint, coupled with squad limitations, has reportedly slowed down the trade progress.

Dhoni’s Final Chapter?

With Dhoni’s participation in IPL 2026 confirmed, fans eagerly await to see whether this season will mark the end of an illustrious era. Badrinath’s comments suggest that Dhoni’s farewell won’t come from the dugout but from behind the stumps, where he’s ruled for over a decade.

As the trade talks continue and CSK’s lineup evolves, one thing is certain MS Dhoni will once again take center stage at Chepauk, leading from the front in spirit, if not as captain.