MS Dhoni’s Hookah Controversy Takes New Turn As George Bailey’s Sheesha Remark Resurfaces

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan's old interview clip has recently gone viral on social media, reigniting discussions about the dynamics between him and former Indian captain MS Dhoni. Adding a new dimension to the viral chatter, former Australia captain George Bailey's experience of Dhoni’s unconventional leadership during a video posted by Cricket Australia resurfaced too. Bailey revealed that Dhoni often set up a hookah (sheesha) in his room and welcomed younger players to join in relaxed, late-night conversations about different aspects of the game.

In the interview with SportsTak, Irfan recalled a conversation from 2008 when media reports suggested Dhoni was unhappy with his bowling. Seeking clarity, Irfan approached Dhoni, who denied any dissatisfaction, assuring him that "everything’s going as per plans." Irfan shared,

"Yes, I asked him. During the 2008 Australia series, Mahi bhai's statement came out in the media that Irfan wasn't bowling well. So I thought I had bowled well throughout the series, so I went and asked Mahi bhai about this. Sometimes, the statements are twisted in the media, so I also wanted to clarify. So Mahi bhai said, 'no Irfan, there is nothing like this, everything's going as per plans.' When you get a reply like this, then you believe that okay, you do what you can. Also if you keep asking for explanations again and again after that, you hurt your self-respect."

However, Pathan then made a sly dig reflecting his frustration with team politics, stating,

"I don't have a habit of setting up hookah in someone's room or talking about this. Everyone knows. Sometimes if you don't speak about it, it's better. A cricketer's job is to perform on the field and that is what I used to focus on."

This cryptic remark sparked a frenzy on social media, with fans widely interpreting it as a reference to then-captain MS Dhoni, whose videos of smoking hookah had gone viral years ago. The controversy surrounding the "hookah" has revived old debates about favoritism and off-field dynamics within Team India during Dhoni’s regime.

George Bailey Pays Tribute to Dhoni’s Unique Team Culture

Bailey stated as quoted by the Indian Express

“He likes smoking a bit of the sheesha or the hookah. So, he quite often would set that up in his room, and it was very much open door policy. You would go in and quite often find a lot of younger players there. For India or a lot of other cricket teams, it can be hierarchical, but he certainly broke that down. You just find yourself in his room late at night chatting inevitably about the game or different facets of the game with different people. It’s a great way to break down barriers.”

This insight paints a different picture of Dhoni’s leadership style one emphasizing camaraderie and open communication, albeit the hookah controversy continues to stir mixed reactions.The resurfacing of George Bailey’s positive remarks about Dhoni’s hookah sessions adds complexity to the narrative showing a leader who fostered inclusivity but also drew criticism for selection decisions perceived as favoring those close to him.

This renewed discussion continues to polarize cricket fans and reignites debates about the fine line between leadership, team dynamics, and player management in international cricket.