MS DHONI

MS Dhoni’s playful net dance steals show as CSK begin IPL 2026 training - Watch

MS Dhoni’s CSK nets video goes viral as Sarfaraz Khan watches closely. Inside CSK’s IPL 2026 preparations and squad updates.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 11:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • • Dhoni’s sharp net session signals he remains CSK’s tactical backbone at 44.
  • • Sarfaraz Khan observing Dhoni reflects CSK’s culture of learning and role clarity.
  • • Early camp intensity and Gaikwad’s rhythm suggest continuity, not transition.
MS Dhoni’s playful net dance steals show as CSK begin IPL 2026 training - WatchMS Dhoni fine-tunes his batting as Sarfaraz Khan watches during CSK’s first IPL 2026 training session in Chennai. Fans see early signs of another strong campaign. Photo Credit – X

MS Dhoni’s return to the nets has once again electrified Chennai Super Kings fans ahead of IPL 2026. A viral training video from CSK’s high-performance centre shows the 44-year-old legend batting alongside skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad while Sarfaraz Khan watches closely from nearby nets. The visuals signal the start of CSK’s pre-season build-up and offer early clues about team composition, leadership dynamics and Dhoni’s readiness for another campaign.

Dhoni in the nets: why the video matters

The footage, shared by the franchise, captures Dhoni striking clean drives and pulls with trademark ease. Ruturaj Gaikwad, batting in the adjacent net, looked fluent and balanced, reinforcing his role as the batting anchor and captain. Sarfaraz Khan’s close observation of Dhoni’s session sparked fan chatter online. For a player known for his appetite for learning, watching Dhoni’s shot selection, tempo control and finishing patterns is a masterclass in T20 batting intelligence rather than mere curiosity. This session marks CSK’s first on-field preparations in Chennai and signals the shift from auction strategy to execution mode.

Who has joined the CSK pre-season camp

The initial training phase features Indian domestic players and new recruits:

Present at camp

  • MS Dhoni
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Sarfaraz Khan
  • Rahul Chahar
  • Mukesh Choudhary
  • Ayush Mhatre
  • Ramakrishna Ghosh
  • Urvil Patel

New signings Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma also took part in drills as CSK evaluate squad depth.

Joining later

  • Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube (T20 World Cup duty)
  • Shreyas Gopal (post Ranji Trophy final)
  • Overseas players and foreign coaching staff

Assistant coaches Sridharan Sriram and Rajiv Kumar are currently overseeing sessions alongside strength coach Greg King.

Dhoni’s IPL 2026 preparation: fitness and precision

Dhoni arrived in Chennai after an intensive training block in Ranchi, where he focused on fitness, reflex work and match simulations. Observers noted he looks leaner and sharper this year.

  • Daily multi-hour training routine combining nets and strength work
  • Swimming used instead of high-impact cardio to protect joints
  • Shift to a lighter 1.23 kg bat for quicker bat speed
  • Continued emphasis on finishing skills under match pressure

At 44, Dhoni’s approach reflects efficiency and injury prevention rather than brute workload.

Leadership structure and dressing room dynamics

While Gaikwad leads the side, Dhoni remains CSK’s tactical nucleus. His presence in early sessions provides:

  • tactical mentorship for younger batters
  • clarity in match finishing roles
  • wicketkeeping insights for squad depth
  • calm decision-making frameworks under pressure

Sarfaraz’s keen observation underscores how younger players absorb situational awareness from Dhoni, particularly in pacing chases and handling death overs.

Availability concerns and travel uncertainty

The arrival timeline of overseas players remains fluid due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which could affect travel logistics and scheduling clarity. Meanwhile, players involved in the T20 World Cup will join once their campaigns conclude.

