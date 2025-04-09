MS Dhoni’s Priceless Reaction To Preity Zinta’s Wild Celebration After Shashank Singh’s Catch Drop, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The 2025 Indian Premier League is proving to be a dream run for the Punjab Kings, and their latest win over the Chennai Super Kings only cements their rising stature this season. With Shreyas Iyer leading the charge and the team firing across departments, PBKS edged past CSK in a high-octane clash in Chandigarh, winning by 18 runs in Match 22. But it wasn’t just the result that made headlines—it was a dropped catch, an ecstatic Preity Zinta, and a visibly frustrated MS Dhoni that set social media ablaze.

The Turning Point: Shashank Singh’s Lifeline and the Viral Celebration

With Punjab at a shaky 90/5, Shashank Singh walked in under pressure. What followed was a game-defining knock of 52* off 36 balls—one that wouldn't have happened if CSK had held onto their chances. In the 17th over, Shashank miscued a slog-sweep off Noor Ahmad. The ball ballooned towards cow corner, offering a regulation catch to Rachin Ravindra. But in a season plagued by dropped chances, CSK’s fielding woes surfaced again. Ravindra shelled the chance and made it worse with an overthrow, gifting an extra run.

What happened next became instant meme material. Preity Zinta, the ever-passionate co-owner of Punjab Kings, leapt in joy, punching the air and running wildly across her VIP box. Her exuberance was matched only by the disappointment on MS Dhoni’s face—his cold, piercing glare at the fielder said it all. As always, Dhoni didn’t need words to express his frustration.

From Missed Opportunity to Match-Winning Knock

That drop turned out to be Chennai’s undoing. Shashank Singh, then on 37, made CSK pay dearly. Calm under pressure, he rotated the strike smartly and accelerated at the death to help PBKS reach a daunting 219/6. He later credited his composed mindset and his trust in young Priyansh Arya, who played a crucial support role, scoring fluently at the other end.

"When I walked in, we were five down. My job was clear—minimal risk, maximum reward. Priyansh was striking well, and my focus was to stay in and let him take the charge," said Shashank post-match, earning praise for his maturity and adaptability.

CSK’s Fielding Nightmares Continue

The dropped catch was one of eleven for CSK this season—the most by any team in IPL 2025. With a dismal catch success rate of 68.5%, their poor fielding has been a recurring theme and a significant factor in their four-match losing streak. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad didn’t mince words during the post-match presentation.

"Our fielding has let us down badly. One dropped catch and the same batter adds 20-30 more runs. It’s the small moments that decide the match," Gaikwad said. "We’ve got to enjoy our fielding, not be nervous. That mindset makes all the difference."

MS Dhoni: Still the Pulse of CSK

Though not the captain anymore, MS Dhoni remains the soul of Chennai Super Kings. His reaction—stoic yet deeply expressive—summed up the mood of the team. While the cameras panned to Zinta’s celebration, Dhoni’s silent disappointment told a different story, reflecting the frustration of a team that has underperformed despite moments of brilliance.