MS Dhoni’s Struggles Spotlighted: Srikkanth Urges, 'If You Can’t Perform, It’s Time To Walk Away'

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are enduring their worst Indian Premier League (IPL) season in recent memory, and much of the scrutiny is falling on their iconic captain and finisher, MS Dhoni. At 43, the former India captain's twilight IPL years are under a harsh spotlight following a series of disappointing performances and a shocking loss to Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. As fans and experts debate Dhoni’s future, the question looms large: Is it time for the veteran to walk away?

Dhoni’s IPL Career at a Crossroads

MS Dhoni’s legendary career has been defined by clutch finishes, sharp leadership, and extraordinary wicket-keeping. However, recent IPL seasons have shown signs of decline, with 2025 proving particularly challenging for the CSK skipper. After taking over captaincy mid-season due to Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury, Dhoni was unable to steer the team into the playoffs for a second consecutive year, leaving CSK staring at a potential bottom-place finish.

Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth didn’t hold back his thoughts in a candid rant on his YouTube channel. He bluntly suggested Dhoni's time in IPL might be nearing its end. “Dhoni is ageing, you can’t expect too much from him. If you’re not able to perform, say so and walk away,” Srikkanth said, highlighting the former captain’s dwindling fitness, reflexes, and inability to dominate spinners like he once did.

Expert Voices Urge Dhoni to Consider Retirement

Sanjay Bangar, ex-India all-rounder and coach, echoed similar sentiments in an interview with ESPN Cricinfo. He stressed the brutal physical toll of competitive cricket, especially for a player in his forties. “At 43, it’s very tough to play in that competitive environment,” Bangar stated, noting that even local cricket demands more than many can handle at that age.

Bangar further advised Dhoni to prioritize peace of mind and legacy over prolonging a tough phase. “If I were MS Dhoni, I would say it’s enough. I’ve played what I wanted, supported the franchise, and now it’s time to move on.” His comments sparked a wider conversation on leadership transition at CSK, emphasizing that while change may be difficult, it’s inevitable for the team’s long-term success.

Key Moments from the Rajasthan Royals Defeat

The latest match against Rajasthan Royals was emblematic of CSK’s troubles. Despite Dhoni’s milestone—becoming the fourth Indian batter to smash 350 sixes in T20 cricket—the veteran’s power hitting seemed more symbolic than match-winning. He finished with a modest 16 runs off 17 balls before falling to a stunning catch by Tushar Deshpande.

This dismissal underscored a growing concern: Dhoni’s once unchallenged dominance over spinners has evaporated. Where he once cleared boundaries effortlessly, spinners now consistently tie him down, curbing his impact and placing added pressure on a struggling top order.

What This Means for CSK’s Future

CSK’s IPL 2025 campaign, marked by inconsistency and injuries, could mark a major turning point for the franchise. The lack of playoff qualification for two straight years is unprecedented for a team that has been a model of consistency for over a decade. The question of Dhoni’s role—be it captain, wicketkeeper, or finisher—has become unavoidable.

While Dhoni’s leadership and cricketing brain remain invaluable, the team might need to embrace fresh talent and new leadership to rebuild. The imminent end of the season offers CSK a moment to reflect, regroup, and strategize for a strong comeback in 2026.