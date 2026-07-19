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MS Dhoni, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon spotted at Lord's during India vs England ODI decider

MS Dhoni, along with wife Sakshi, was spotted at Lord's during the India vs England ODI decider, with Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon also in attendance. The iconic venue also welcomed cricket legends including Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, Kumar Sangakkara, Clive Lloyd and Yuvraj Singh for the series decider.

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 07:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
MS Dhoni, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon spotted at Lord's during India vs England ODI decider
Image Credit: IANS

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MS Dhoni, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon spotted at Lord's during India vs England ODI decider
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