MS Dhoni-Sakshi anniversary: CSK, fans wish the star couple on completing 11 years of marriage

Former India captain MS Dhoni and Sakshi are celebrating their 11th marriage anniversary on Sunday (July 4). Fans have gone into overdrive wishing the power couple as they grow old with each other, maintaining the same charm and poise as a couple. Dhoni tied the knot with Sakshi in 2010, a year before he led Team India to its World Cup triumph.

However, the news of their marriage took the whole nation by surprise as the duo organized their wedding without letting too many people know about it. Since then, the couple is widely considered as goals by many. It was then on February 6, 2015 when Dhoni and Sakshi welcomed their baby daughter, Ziva.

MS Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, has been one of the most respected captains to have led the country and the most successful, in terms of accolades. Sakshi has played a pivotal part in the growth of Dhoni, who continues to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here is how CSK and fans wished Dhoni and Sakshi on their 11th marriage anniversary:

The love that we #Yellove!

Super happy anniversary to our King and Queen! #WhistlePodu

@msdhoni @SaakshiSRawat pic.twitter.com/aPu3VwpzAC — Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) July 4, 2021

The King and The Queen.. Thank you for making earth a better place.. We love you with all our heart pic.twitter.com/xolxaTcXES — The MSDian Girl (@themsdiangirl7) July 4, 2021

Happy Anniversary King and Queen pic.twitter.com/BoyBekyDQw — bhavya (@BhavyaDhoni) July 4, 2021

Wishing the Cutest and Adorable Couple @msdhoni and @SaakshiSRawat a very Happy marriage Anniversary #msdhoni pic.twitter.com/ut8d5P9Lr3 — Cricket Lover (Msdian) (@criccrazylover) July 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Dhoni, who led CSK to second place on the points table in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), will be once again seen in action when the T20 League resumes in the UAE in September this year. IPL 2021 was suspended in the month of May due to rising COVID-19 cases in India.