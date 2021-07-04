हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MS Dhoni anniversary

MS Dhoni-Sakshi anniversary: CSK, fans wish the star couple on completing 11 years of marriage

Dhoni tied the knot with Sakshi on July 4 in 2010.

MS Dhoni-Sakshi anniversary: CSK, fans wish the star couple on completing 11 years of marriage
MS Dhoni with Sakshi (Source: Twitter)

Former India captain MS Dhoni and Sakshi are celebrating their 11th marriage anniversary on Sunday (July 4). Fans have gone into overdrive wishing the power couple as they grow old with each other, maintaining the same charm and poise as a couple. Dhoni tied the knot with Sakshi in 2010, a year before he led Team India to its World Cup triumph.

However, the news of their marriage took the whole nation by surprise as the duo organized their wedding without letting too many people know about it. Since then, the couple is widely considered as goals by many. It was then on February 6, 2015 when Dhoni and Sakshi welcomed their baby daughter, Ziva.

MS Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, has been one of the most respected captains to have led the country and the most successful, in terms of accolades. Sakshi has played a pivotal part in the growth of Dhoni, who continues to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here is how CSK and fans wished Dhoni and Sakshi on their 11th marriage anniversary:

 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, Dhoni, who led CSK to second place on the points table in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), will be once again seen in action when the T20 League resumes in the UAE in September this year. IPL 2021 was suspended in the month of May due to rising COVID-19 cases in India.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MS Dhoni anniversarySakshi DhoniCSKIPL 2021
Next
Story

India skipper Mithali Raj becomes leading run-scorer across formats in women's international cricket

Must Watch

PT3M37S

Uttarakhand: Watch exclusive interview of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami