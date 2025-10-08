MS Dhoni Seen in Mumbai Indians Kit, Fans Wonder If CSK Legend Will Switch Teams Ahead Of IPL 2026

MS Dhoni has not yet confirmed whether he will participate in the 2026 edition of the IPL tournament. Since retiring from international cricket, Dhoni’s routine has involved playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, followed by taking extended breaks to recover from a persistent knee injury. He then assesses his fitness, makes decisions in consultation with the franchise, and returns to Chennai about a month before the IPL season begins for preparatory training.

A surprising photo surfaced on social media this Tuesday showing the former Chennai captain wearing a Mumbai Indians (MI) jersey while posing with teammates after a casual football game. Dhoni was seen sporting a sleeveless MI top, which led to widespread astonishment and speculation among fans. Many interpreted the image as a signal that Dhoni might be ending his 18-year association with CSK to join their rivals. This sparked a strong reaction from some CSK supporters, who demanded a trade involving Rohit Sharma as a response.

ALSO READ - Meet Top 10 Cricket Stadiums In The World: From MCG Australia To Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad; Check List

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

CSK Colors

Earlier, when asked in May if fans could expect to see him in CSK colors for IPL 2026, Dhoni kept the uncertainty alive. He said, "It depends. Again, I would say the same thing: I have four-five months to decide, there's no hurry to decide what needs to be done," after Chennai’s last league game against the Gujarat Titans. The team finished at the bottom of the league standings for the first time in 16 seasons, winning only four out of 14 games and becoming the first side eliminated from the playoffs race.

Dhoni explained the physical demands of professional cricket at his stage, saying, "Every year, it's 15% more effort to keep the body fit - not to forget this is top-level cricket. It's professional cricket - you have to be at your best - and it's not always performance that you can count, because if cricketers start retiring because of performance then a few of them will retire when they're 22."

Emphasized Importance Of Passion

He emphasized the importance of passion, fitness, and contribution to the team, stating, "What is important to see is how much hunger you have, what kind of fitness you have, and how much you can contribute to the team, and whether the team needs you or not. So I have enough time. I will go back to Ranchi - haven't been home for a long time - enjoy a few bike rides, [take a] couple of months and then decide."

Concluding, Dhoni said, "I'm not saying I'm done, I'm not saying I'm coming back. As I said, I have the luxury of time. When you have the luxury then why not think about it and then decide.