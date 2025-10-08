MS Dhoni Set To Take Off in a New Role as Pilot, Here’s What You Need to Know

India’s cricketing icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni, fondly known as Captain Cool, has added yet another remarkable achievement to his illustrious career. The former Indian skipper and two-time World Cup winner recently announced that he has successfully completed DGCA-certified drone pilot training from a DGCA-approved Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO) in Chennai. The announcement, made via his official Facebook page, confirms that Dhoni has officially obtained a drone pilot license, marking a new chapter in his life beyond cricket.

From Cricket Grounds to the Skies: Dhoni’s Latest Feat

Dhoni, 43, is no stranger to pioneering pursuits, whether on the cricket pitch or beyond. Known for his calm demeanor and sharp strategic mind, he embraced the challenge of mastering drone operations with the same dedication he displayed as India’s captain. The rigorous training included both theoretical classes and hands-on practical sessions, ensuring proficiency in safe and efficient drone operations. From simulator exercises to real-life flying, Dhoni’s commitment reflects his trademark discipline and curiosity.

“Happy to announce that I have completed my DGCA Drone pilot certification program with Garuda Aerospace,” Dhoni posted, marking yet another milestone in his post-cricket journey.

Garuda Aerospace: Dhoni’s Sky-High Partner

Dhoni’s drone pilot certification comes through Garuda Aerospace, a leading Indian drone technology company where he serves as both investor and brand ambassador. Garuda Aerospace operates over 300 Centres of Excellence in collaboration with top educational institutions and has trained more than 2,500 aspiring pilots.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, expressed his excitement: “Having our brand ambassador and investor, MS Dhoni, personally undergo the training and get certified as a pilot is a monumental milestone for us. He picked it up very quickly and was extremely focused on learning.”

Garuda Aerospace is a trailblazer in the Indian drone ecosystem, holding six DGCA certifications, including the unique distinction of being the first Indian startup certified for both drone manufacturing and pilot training. With recent ₹100 crore Series B funding at a $250 million valuation, backed by VCATS and the Narotam Sekhseria Family Office, the company is poised to expand its footprint in sectors ranging from agriculture to infrastructure monitoring.

MS Dhoni: A Life of Constant Reinvention

This achievement underscores a recurring theme in Dhoni’s life: continuous learning and adaptability. From leading India to victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, to commanding respect as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, Dhoni continues to redefine success.

Retired from international cricket in 2019, Dhoni now dedicates his on-field expertise to the Indian Premier League (IPL) while exploring ventures off the field. His venture into drone technology reflects not only personal ambition but also his commitment to advancing India’s technological capabilities.