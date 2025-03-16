MS Dhoni Shifts Gear With Massive Six During Nets Session Ahead Of IPL 2025 - Watch

MS Dhoni Net Session: Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni has been slogging hard for the IPL 2025 season, which is set to start on March 22. The first match of the season will see a thrilling encounter between the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will start their IPL 2025 campaign on March 23, locking horns with their arch-rivals, Mumbai Indians, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. It does not look like that Dhoni has retired from the game as in the recently shared video, he was seen hitting big sixes in the nets.

Young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading the CSK side and will look to clinch their sixth IPL title. In the IPL 2024, Dhoni batted down the order and made 161 runs at an average of 53.67 and a strike rate of 220.55 for CSK. He smashed a total of 13 sixes and 14 boundaries in last year’s IPL for the Men in Yellow. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings won five IPL titles before passing the captaincy to Gaikwad at the start of the last season.

Chennai Super Kings missed out on reaching the playoffs of the IPL 2024 and this year they will look to reclaim their spot as a dominant force in the tournament. Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Dhoni was retained by the CSK as an uncapped player for an amount of 4 crores.

CSK Full Squad IPL 2025

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Retained), Shivam Dube (Retained), Ravindra Jadeja (Retained), Matheesha Pathirana (Retained), MS Dhoni (Retained), Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, R Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmed, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh