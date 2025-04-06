' MS Dhoni Should Have Retired In 2023': Manoj Tiwary Says CSK Star Is Losing His Legacy

MS Dhoni has been the face of Chennai Super Kings and one of the pillars on which the Indian Premier League (IPL) has built its legacy. With five titles as captain and an unshakable fan following, his impact on the league is undeniable. But in IPL 2025, with CSK slipping to their third consecutive loss, serious questions are being raised over the veteran’s place in the squad.

A Legacy Like No Other

From 2008 to 2023, MS Dhoni defined CSK's success story. Be it his cool-headed captaincy, tactical brilliance, or finishing skills, Dhoni turned Chennai into a cricketing fortress. Winning five IPL titles and making nine finals is no small feat, and Dhoni’s contribution to IPL’s popularity cannot be overstated.

Even at 43, his mere presence on the field sends fans into a frenzy. However, the harsh reality of form and fitness is catching up with the cricketing legend.

Form Dip and Batting Woes

In IPL 2025, MS Dhoni has struggled to make any meaningful impact with the bat. CSK’s recent loss to Delhi Capitals was their third straight defeat, and the middle order continues to look brittle. Critics point out that Dhoni, who often walks in at No. 8 or lower, is essentially playing as a specialist wicketkeeper, and his reluctance to bat higher has cost the team in crunch situations.

With other wicketkeeper-batters like KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, and Phil Salt in stellar form, Dhoni’s batting silence has stood out.

Manoj Tiwary’s Strong Words: “He Should Have Retired in 2023”

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary didn’t mince words as he spoke on Cricbuzz about Dhoni’s prolonged stay in the IPL. He believes that Dhoni should have retired after CSK’s IPL 2023 triumph, which would’ve been a perfect high note to bow out.

“I think the right time for him to retire was in 2023, when he won the IPL trophy. He should have retired then,” said Tiwary.

“The fame, name, and respect he earned from cricket — it’s kind of slipping away in the last two years with the way he’s been playing.”

Fans Losing Patience, Says Tiwary

The reaction of CSK fans after the recent loss to Delhi was telling. Videos surfaced showing disappointed fans venting frustration at Dhoni’s performance — a rare sight considering his deep bond with Chennai loyalists.

“Fans are unable to bear watching him like this, and he’s losing that spark. The trust he built in fans over the years — especially in the hearts of Chennai fans — after the last match, the way fans came out on the roads and gave interviews against him, it should have been a sign that it’s not working anymore,” added Tiwary.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming recently defended Dhoni’s lower batting position, citing the former skipper’s knee injury from IPL 2023. Fleming said Dhoni can’t bat for more than 10 overs, but Tiwary strongly disagreed with this logic.

“Not in the Team’s Interest”

Tiwary went on to say that CSK’s decisions around Dhoni seem to be driven more by sentiment than performance. “The decisions being taken aren’t in the interest of the team, in my opinion. I feel that a strong call needs to be made. Someone needs to explain — if it’s not happening anymore, then it’s okay, just let it go,” he concluded.

With CSK underperforming and questions mounting over team strategy, it remains to be seen how the franchise navigates this tricky phase. Will Dhoni defy the odds once again and prove critics wrong? Or is the legend’s curtain call already overdue?