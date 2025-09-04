MS Dhoni Spotted At US Open As Novak Djokovic Storms Into Semifinals

US Open 2025: Former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni was spotted at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York as Novak Djokovic defeated Taylor Fritz to enter the US Open 2025 men’s singles semifinals. Dhoni, who enjoys a massive global following, was seen in the stands during the quarterfinal clash. The Serbian superstar dominated the match in straight sets to set up a blockbuster semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz. Businessman Hitesh Sanghvi, who was seated with Dhoni, shared a picture from the stands, sending Indian fans into a frenzy on social media.

Djokovic Sets Up Alcaraz Clash

Djokovic once again displayed his class with a powerful performance against Fritz, winning comfortably to stay on course for another Grand Slam title. His meeting with Alcaraz in the semis is being billed as one of the biggest matches of the tournament, adding to the excitement of fans worldwide.

Irfan Pathan’s Old Video Goes Viral

While Dhoni’s US Open appearance grabbed headlines, the former India captain was also dragged into discussions back home after an old video of Irfan Pathan resurfaced on social media. In the video, Pathan spoke candidly about his playing days and his interactions with Dhoni during a difficult phase of his career.

Pathan revealed how he confronted Dhoni after reading a media statement during the 2008 Australia series that suggested he was not bowling well. Wanting clarity, Pathan directly approached the skipper, who assured him there was no such issue and that things were going according to plan. Pathan said Dhoni’s reassurance made him believe in himself, though he admitted repeatedly asking for explanations could hurt a player’s self-respect.

The 'Hookah' Remark Trends

Interestingly, what caught the attention of fans was another comment from Pathan in the same video. The all-rounder stressed that he never indulged in unnecessary conversations or “set up hookah in someone’s room.” This part of the statement went viral, with fans using it humorously on social media.

Dhoni Remains A Fan Favourite

Between his US Open appearance and Pathan’s resurfaced video, Dhoni once again proved why he remains one of the most talked-about figures in Indian cricket. Whether on the field or off it, the former skipper continues to make headlines, much to the delight of his loyal fanbase.