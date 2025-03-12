MS Dhoni & Suresh Raina Set The Dance Floor On Fire At Rishabh Pant’s Sister’s Wedding – WATCH Viral Video

The cricketing fraternity witnessed a heartwarming moment as former India captain MS Dhoni, veteran batter Suresh Raina, and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took center stage at Sakshi Pant's wedding celebrations in Mussoorie. The trio set the dance floor ablaze with their energetic moves to the iconic Bollywood song "Dama Dam Mast Kalandar," creating a viral sensation on social media.

Pant's Whirlwind Return from Dubai for Sister's Wedding

Fresh off India's victorious Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, Rishabh Pant made a swift return from Dubai to be with his family on this joyous occasion. The star wicketkeeper landed in India on Monday and actively participated in all the major pre-wedding festivities, including the Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi ceremonies.

Dhoni and Raina's Grand Entry Adds Stardom to the Event

MS Dhoni, known for his close bond with Pant and his family, arrived in Dehradun on Tuesday alongside his wife, Sakshi Dhoni. The presence of his longtime Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Suresh Raina only added to the excitement. As soon as visuals from the grand celebrations surfaced, they took social media by storm, with fans loving the camaraderie and fun-loving spirit of the cricketing icons.

'Burrraaahh' Moment Steals the Show!

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the moment when Dhoni, Raina, and Pant performed the signature Punjabi "burrraaahh" move, bringing an electrifying vibe to the wedding. The trio, known for their on-field heroics, displayed their off-field chemistry as they danced their hearts out, leaving fans in awe. The viral video, widely shared across platforms, perfectly captured their infectious energy and camaraderie.

More Cricketing Stars to Join the Festivities?

If reports are to be believed, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli might also join the celebrations, making it a grand cricketing affair. Sakshi Pant is set to tie the knot with her longtime partner, Ankit Choudhary, on Wednesday, and fans are eagerly waiting for more glimpses of their favorite cricketers enjoying the wedding.

Dhoni Prepares for IPL 2025 After Wedding Bash

With the wedding festivities wrapping up, MS Dhoni will soon turn his attention to the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The legendary captain, retained by CSK for ₹4 crore ahead of the mega auction, is gearing up for another thrilling season. Chennai Super Kings, five-time champions, will kick off their campaign against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Social Media Frenzy Over Viral Video

The internet is abuzz with reactions to the viral dance video, with fans celebrating this rare glimpse of Dhoni and Raina in a lighter mood. The clip has garnered millions of views, with hashtags like #MSDhoni, #SureshRaina, and #RishabhPant trending across platforms.