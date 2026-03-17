MS Dhoni to become next India coach? Gautam Gambhir’s 'I wish' remark after T20 World Cup 2026 win sparks buzz

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has publicly backed MS Dhoni as his potential successor, saying “I wish one day he could be in my position.” The remark, made days after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, is more than a feel-good quote. It signals a rare shift in narrative around two icons whose relationship has long been scrutinised, and it opens a serious debate on Dhoni’s future role in Indian cricket.

Gautam Gambhir opens up on his viral exchange with MS Dhoni:



“This smile is for him” pic.twitter.com/x4T9oUbjQq March 16, 2026

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A statement that changes the conversation

At a RevSportz event, Gambhir acknowledged Dhoni’s presence at the World Cup final and his viral Instagram message.

“Good on him to come and watch the World Cup final. Good on him to ask me to smile, and I wish one day he could be in my position, and I can write the same thing, and hopefully, he can smile from the dugout."

This is the strongest public endorsement Gambhir has made about Dhoni’s coaching potential. For years, the narrative around the two revolved around subtle digs and perceived friction. That tone has now clearly shifted.

India have just won a global title, and Gambhir’s position is stronger than ever. He is already the only Indian coach to win two ICC trophies, which makes any talk of succession purely forward-looking, not reactionary.

But timing matters in sport. With senior players transitioning and white-ball formats evolving rapidly, conversations around future leadership are inevitable. Gambhir’s statement effectively plants Dhoni’s name at the center of that discussion.

Does MS Dhoni have the credentials?

On paper, Dhoni lacks formal coaching experience. His only stint with the national side came as a mentor during the 2021 T20 World Cup, where India exited in the group stage.

Yet cricket does not operate purely on résumés.

Dhoni’s strengths are intangible but decisive:

Tactical calm under pressure

Match-reading ability few can replicate

Proven success across formats as captain

Deep understanding of T20 dynamics through IPL

Many within cricket circles believe Dhoni is more likely to transition into a mentoring or director-style role first, possibly with Chennai Super Kings, before taking on a full-time national assignment.

Gambhir vs Dhoni: From tension to mutual respect

The subtext here is just as compelling as the headline.

Gambhir, during his punditry phase, often questioned the disproportionate credit given to Dhoni in India’s white-ball success. That history made their recent exchange stand out.

Dhoni’s message:

“Coach Sahab, smile looks great on you, intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done,”

Gambhir’s reply:

“And what a reason to smile, great seeing you,”

What we are seeing is not just mutual respect, but alignment. Two strong personalities, now connected by a shared objective: sustaining India’s dominance.

Reality check: How likely is Dhoni as India coach?

For now, this remains a long-term possibility, not an imminent change.

Gambhir’s contract runs till 2027

He has delivered results in ICC tournaments

There is no immediate pressure for transition

Dhoni, meanwhile, is still active in the IPL and expected to feature in the 2026 season for Chennai Super Kings.