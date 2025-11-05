MS Dhoni To Retire Before IPL 2026? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Breaks Silence

MS Dhoni, the iconic captain and talismanic figure for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has once again sparked widespread speculation about his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the 2026 season.

At 44 years old, Dhoni's future remains a hot topic, especially with the upcoming IPL 2026 mega auction on the horizon. He is currently the oldest player in the league and is the third-oldest to ever play in the league.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has stepped in to clarify the situation, offering reassurance to fans while emphasizing that the final decision rests with Dhoni himself.



What CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Said?

With only 10 days remaining for franchises to submit their list of released players, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has provided an update on the former India captain's IPL future.

Needless to say, if Dhoni chooses to retire, he will be included in the released players list, allowing the franchise to free up salary cap space and bolster their auction purse.

In a candid interaction captured in a video by Provoke Lifestyle, shared on Instagram, the CSK CEO was approached by children asking about MS Dhoni's IPL future.

'Would Dhoni Retire?', the CSK CEO was asked by a kid. In reply, the CSK official said, 'No he is not retiring for this IPL'.

When pressed on exactly when Dhoni might hang up his boots, Viswanathan humorously replied, "I will ask him and get back to you."

Background And MS Dhoni's Legacy With CSK

MS Dhoni's legacy with the Chennai Super Kings is one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in franchise cricket history. He is often called the "soul" of the franchise and affectionately known as 'Thala' (meaning 'leader' in Tamil) by the fans.

Dhoni, retained as an uncapped player for IPL 2025 under new IPL rules, remains the most-capped IPL player with over 250 matches. He's led CSK to five titles and is synonymous with the franchise's ethos.

His role has evolved since his international retirement in 2020 - he's often batted lower down the order in IPL, contributing cameos like his explosive finishes.