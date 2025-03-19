MS Dhoni Unleashes Vintage Helicopter Shot At Chepauk, Leaves Fans In Awe Ahead Of IPL 2025 – WATCH

As the countdown to IPL 2025 nears its final stretch, Chennai Super Kings' talismanic leader, MS Dhoni, has once again set the internet ablaze. In a moment of vintage brilliance, the 43-year-old former captain rolled back the years with his signature helicopter shot, sending a Matheesha Pathirana yorker soaring over the ropes at Chepauk. This electrifying display of power-hitting during CSK’s practice session has reaffirmed why Dhoni remains the heart and soul of the franchise.

MS Dhoni’s Evergreen Brilliance at 43

Despite turning 44 in July, Dhoni continues to defy age with his unwavering fitness and sharp reflexes. The five-time IPL-winning captain, who has been a cornerstone of CSK’s success, has made it a tradition to arrive early for the franchise’s pre-season training, setting an example for younger players.

“For me, my biggest motivation was contributing to India’s victories. Now, it’s purely my love for the game,” Dhoni remarked at a recent promotional event in Chennai. His dedication to preparing for the grueling two-month-long tournament is evident, with at least six to eight months of rigorous training each year to stay in top shape.

‘One Last Time’? Dhoni’s Future in IPL 2025

Amid speculation about his retirement, Dhoni recently sported a T-shirt with the phrase “One Last Time” encrypted in Morse code, fueling rumors that IPL 2025 might be his swansong. While there has been no official announcement, fans are bracing for the possibility that this season could mark the end of an illustrious IPL career that began in 2008.

CSK retained Dhoni as an uncapped player for Rs 4 crore, allowing the franchise to optimize its squad balance while keeping their most iconic figure. Whether or not this is his final season, one thing is certain: Dhoni’s presence continues to elevate CSK’s stature in the IPL.

CSK’s IPL 2025 Campaign: A Tough Start at Home

Chennai Super Kings will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with two blockbuster home fixtures against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. These high-stakes encounters will serve as an early litmus test for the reigning champions as they look to defend their title.

Under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has taken over the captaincy reins, CSK boasts a formidable squad with a mix of experience and young talent. The presence of all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, and Shivam Dube, coupled with emerging stars such as Rachin Ravindra and Noor Ahmad, provides depth and versatility to the team.

CSK Squad for IPL 2025

Batters: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Bowlers: R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, C Andre Siddarth, Vansh Bedi, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

What Dhoni’s Form Means for CSK’s Title Hopes

While Ruturaj Gaikwad leads the side, the presence of Dhoni as both a mentor and impact player is invaluable. His ability to marshal the lower order, keep calm under pressure, and deliver when it matters most makes CSK a formidable title contender. If IPL 2025 indeed marks the end of Dhoni’s journey, expect the Chennai crowd to turn up in full force, making every home game a celebration of their beloved ‘Thala’.