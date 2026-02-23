Advertisement
MS DHONI

MS Dhoni unlikely to feature in every IPL 2026 match; CSK weigh workload and strategy

MS Dhoni will play IPL 2026 but may skip matches as CSK manage workload and tactics. Here’s what it means for Chennai Super Kings.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2026, 09:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • CSK are expected to use MS Dhoni selectively to manage workload and maximise tactical flexibility.
  • Sanju Samson’s presence gives CSK a reliable wicketkeeping alternative.
  • Dhoni remains central to CSK’s leadership and Chepauk advantage.
MS Dhoni set for IPL 2026 but may not feature in every game as CSK manage workload and strategy.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni will be available for IPL 2026, but the franchise is unlikely to field him in every league game as it balances fitness management, squad depth and tactical flexibility. The development comes as CSK reshape their combination following the arrival of Sanju Samson and multiple wicketkeeping options. Dhoni, who turns 45 later this year, remains central to CSK’s leadership group and finishing role. However, team management is expected to use him selectively through the long tournament to manage physical demands and optimise matchups. A senior CSK source confirmed the veteran’s availability while leaving participation match-by-match open-ended.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Updated Points Table: How bad is Team India's Net Run Rate with 76-run defeat against South Africa

Why Dhoni may not play every match

Several factors are shaping CSK’s approach:

Workload & fitness management

Dhoni has managed knee and back issues in recent seasons. Wicketkeeping across tightly packed fixtures can be physically taxing, making rotation a practical decision.

Squad depth behind the stumps

With Sanju Samson in the squad, CSK have a ready first-choice wicketkeeper when Dhoni is rested. Urvil Patel and rookie Kartik Sharma provide additional cover and future depth.

Impact Player rule influence

The Impact Player rule has reduced Dhoni’s batting workload over the past two seasons. He has often been deployed in short finishing bursts rather than extended innings.

Tactical flexibility

Rotating Dhoni allows CSK to field additional bowling or batting options depending on conditions and matchups.

Samson’s role and CSK’s wicketkeeping options

If Dhoni sits out, Samson is expected to take the gloves. The franchise also has:

  • Urvil Patel – backup keeping option
  • Kartik Sharma – ₹14.20 crore recruit being groomed as a finisher
  • Shivam Dube – continues as a middle-order power hitter alongside finishing roles

This depth gives CSK the flexibility to preserve Dhoni for high-impact situations.

Chepauk factor: Expect Dhoni in Chennai

While rotation is likely, Dhoni is expected to feature in most home matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium. His presence at Chepauk remains a major emotional and commercial draw, with crowd energy often shifting momentum in CSK’s favour. The franchise recognises the intangible impact of Dhoni’s presence in Chennai, where his walk to the crease continues to electrify the crowd.

