MS Dhoni unveils first look from his debut web series 'Atharva: The Origin' - WATCH TEASER

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday unveiled the first look of him as Atharva from his upcoming graphic novel titled 'Atharva: The Origin'.

Dhoni shared the first look teaser of his upcoming mythological sci-fi web series on his Facebook handle.

"Happy to announce my new Avatar.....Atharva....," he captioned the post.

The preview features Dhoni in an animated avatar on a battlefield.

The former cricketer`s character could be seen fighting against an army of demons. Touted to be a "new age graphic novel", `Atharva: The Origin` is an adaptation of debutant author Ramesh Thamilmani`s unpublished book of the same name.

The upcoming series is backed by Dhoni Entertainment, the media company that was founded by Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni in 2019.

This is not Dhoni's first brush with films or entertainment industry. Everyone knows Dhoni's biopic - MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was released in 2016 and it turned out to be a huge hit. However, this time, Dhoni is entering the world of graphic novels, where he is playing one of the characters. It will be interesting to see how this Graphic novel shapes up.

His fans will be waiting for this surely and like his biopic, expect the graphic novel to be a huge hit as well.

Dhoni is currently brain-storming with CSK think tank to build a good squad for the future. The IPL 2022 mega auction takes place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13 and it appears that Captain Cool will be attending the auction, sitting at the Chennai Super Kings table.

With ANI inputs