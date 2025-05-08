Advertisement
MS Dhoni, Varun Chakaravarthy Achieve These MASSIVE IPL Milestones During CSK vs KKR Clash 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skippper MS Dhoni achieved the special milestone against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 7, Wednesday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: May 08, 2025, 04:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
MS Dhoni, Varun Chakaravarthy Achieve These MASSIVE IPL Milestones During CSK vs KKR Clash  Pic credit: X (Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni created history by becoming the first-ever wicketkeeper to register 200 dismissals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. 

The 43-year-old Dhoni achieved the special milestone against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 7, Wednesday, when he stumped Sunil Narine on the bowling of Noor Ahmad. 

Apart from Dhoni, only three other wicket keepers have at least 100 dismissals in the IPL.

Most Dismissals For A Keeper In IPL History

MS Dhoni - 200

Dinesh Karthik - 174

Wriddhiman Saha - 113 

Rishabh Pant - 100  

Dhoni has taken 153 catches as a wicketkeeper in the IPL and he has 47 stumpings to his name. No player has more catches or stumpings than Dhoni in the IPL history. 

Dhoni, who has led CSK to five IPL titles, took charge of the side in the ongoing IPL 2025 after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out from the tournament midway due to an injury. 

Apart from his captaincy and wicket-keeping skills, Dhoni is also the sixth-highest run-getter in the IPL, with 5,406 runs at a strike rate of 137.83 and also has 24 fifties to his name.

Varun Chakaravarthy Achieves Massive IPL Milestone

During the CSK vs KKR clash, Varun Chakaravarthy became the fastest spinner to pick up 100 wickets in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Varun achieved the milestone in 82 innings. 

Fastest To 100 IPL Wickets Among Spinners 

Varun Chakaravarthy - 82 Innings

Yuzvendra Chahal - 83 Innings

Rashid Khan - 83 Innings

Amit Mishra - 83 Innings 

Sunil Narine - 85 Innings 

Overall, Varun is the fifth fastest bowler to pick up 100 wickets in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. 

Fastest To Take 100 Wickets In IPL History

Kagiso Rabada - 64 Innings

Lasith Malinga - 70 Innings
  
Harshal Patel - 79 Innings

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 81 Innings 

Varun Chakaravarthy - 82 Innings 

Chakaravarthy has played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) since 2020 and has been their main bowler since then. The mystery spinner was also India's highest wicket-taker in their victorious Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. 

