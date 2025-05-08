MS Dhoni, Varun Chakaravarthy Achieve These MASSIVE IPL Milestones During CSK vs KKR Clash
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skippper MS Dhoni achieved the special milestone against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 7, Wednesday.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni created history by becoming the first-ever wicketkeeper to register 200 dismissals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
The 43-year-old Dhoni achieved the special milestone against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 7, Wednesday, when he stumped Sunil Narine on the bowling of Noor Ahmad.
Apart from Dhoni, only three other wicket keepers have at least 100 dismissals in the IPL.
Most Dismissals For A Keeper In IPL History
MS Dhoni - 200
Dinesh Karthik - 174
Wriddhiman Saha - 113
Rishabh Pant - 100
Dhoni has taken 153 catches as a wicketkeeper in the IPL and he has 47 stumpings to his name. No player has more catches or stumpings than Dhoni in the IPL history.
Dhoni, who has led CSK to five IPL titles, took charge of the side in the ongoing IPL 2025 after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out from the tournament midway due to an injury.
Apart from his captaincy and wicket-keeping skills, Dhoni is also the sixth-highest run-getter in the IPL, with 5,406 runs at a strike rate of 137.83 and also has 24 fifties to his name.
Varun Chakaravarthy Achieves Massive IPL Milestone
During the CSK vs KKR clash, Varun Chakaravarthy became the fastest spinner to pick up 100 wickets in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Varun achieved the milestone in 82 innings.
Fastest To 100 IPL Wickets Among Spinners
Varun Chakaravarthy - 82 Innings
Yuzvendra Chahal - 83 Innings
Rashid Khan - 83 Innings
Amit Mishra - 83 Innings
Sunil Narine - 85 Innings
Overall, Varun is the fifth fastest bowler to pick up 100 wickets in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
Fastest To Take 100 Wickets In IPL History
Kagiso Rabada - 64 Innings
Lasith Malinga - 70 Innings
Harshal Patel - 79 Innings
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 81 Innings
Varun Chakaravarthy - 82 Innings
Chakaravarthy has played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) since 2020 and has been their main bowler since then. The mystery spinner was also India's highest wicket-taker in their victorious Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.
