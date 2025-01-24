MS Dhoni Visits Maa Dewri Mandir In Ranchi Ahead Of IPL 2025, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is set to return to competitive cricket in IPL 2025 as he will be playing for the Chennai Super Kings. Before the high-octane octane cash-rich league, Dhoni was spotted visiting Dewri Mandir in Ranchi to take blessings.

A video of the same has been going viral on social media where the former India skipper was surrounded by fans in the temple. Earlier, Dhoni visited Maa Dewri Mandir in February of the previous year ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, CSK has won five IPL titles but then he stepped down as the captain during last year’s cash-rich league.

Even in the crowd he stopped for the selfie with that camera guy. I stan the greatest msdhoni pic.twitter.com/pemqoQn4bB (Itzshreyas07) January 23, 2025

“I am not as fit as I used to be. A lot of effort now needs to be there on what you are eating and I am doing very specific things to be fit for cricket. We are not fast bowlers, so our requirements are not that intense. So, what helps me in between eating the right thing and going to the gym, is playing a lot of sports,” Dhoni said during an event recently.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, the Chennai-based franchise apart from MS Dhoni, retained players like Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore), and Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore).

During the IPL 2025 mega auction, the five-time IPL champions roped in Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rahul Tripathi, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmed, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, and Nathan Ellis.

CSK IPL 2025 Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway (Rs. 6.25 crore), Rahul Tripathi (Rs. 3.40 crore), Rachin Ravindra (Rs. 4 crore), R. Ashwin (Rs. 9.75 crore), Khaleel Ahmed (Rs. 4.80 crore), Noor Ahmad (Rs. 10 crore), Vijay Shankar (Rs. 1.20 crore), Sam Curran (Rs. 2.40 crore), Shaik Rasheed (Rs. 30 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (Rs. 3.40 crore), Mukesh Choudhary (Rs. 30 lakh), Deepak Hooda (Rs. 1.70 crore), Gurjapneet Singh (Rs. 2.20 crore), Nathan Ellis (Rs. 2 crore), Jamie Overton (Rs. 1.50 crore), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs. 30 lakh), Ramakrishna Ghosh (Rs. 30 lakh), Shreyas Gopal (Rs. 30 lakh), Vansh Bedi (Rs. 55 lakh), Andre Siddarth (Rs. 30 lakh).