MS Dhoni Vs Rishabh Pant: Ashwin Says Comparison Unfair, Puts Pant In Virat Kohli’s League

As Rishabh Pant continues to rise as one of India’s most dynamic Test match performers, his latest heroics — back-to-back centuries in the first Test against England — have reignited debates around comparisons with Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni. However, former spinner and recent retiree Ravichandran Ashwin believes those comparisons are misdirected.

Speaking on his YouTube show ‘Ash ki Baat’, Ashwin lauded Pant’s rare feat while asserting that he belongs in a different category altogether. “MS Dhoni was a keeper-batter, while Pant is a batter-keeper. There’s a big difference,” Ashwin said. “Pant is a specialist batter playing at No. 5 — that’s a slot reserved for your best batsmen. Dhoni never batted that high in Tests.”

Pant Smashes Records at Headingley

In the Leeds Test, Pant struck centuries in both innings — an achievement that not only kept India in the contest but also made history. With his first innings ton, Pant surpassed MS Dhoni’s record of most Test hundreds by an Indian wicketkeeper, scoring his seventh century in just 76 innings, compared to Dhoni’s six in 144.

Pant’s second innings hundred took his tally to eight, and he became only the second keeper-batter in Test history, after Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower, to register centuries in both innings of a Test. Importantly, it was also Pant’s fourth Test century on English soil, a number matched only by greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Dilip Vengsarkar, and better than even Virat Kohli's record in England.

Ashwin’s Insight: Why Pant Is Like Kohli and Inzamam

Rather than frame Pant as Dhoni’s heir, Ashwin said the Delhi-born wicketkeeper should be compared to top-tier batters like Virat Kohli and Inzamam-ul-Haq. “Rishabh should be in the conversation with elite batters,” Ashwin said. “When you see him face fast bowlers, the time he has to play his shots — be it a slog sweep or late scoop — it's extraordinary.”

Ashwin likened Pant’s calmness under pace pressure to that of Inzamam, recalling Imran Khan’s famous quote from the 1992 World Cup: “Wasim Akram is bowling so fast, but Inzamam looks like he’s playing in slow motion.” He added, “That’s a trait Pant has — the ability to pick up bowlers early, and dictate terms.”

Call for Double Centuries and Leadership

Ashwin was full of praise for Pant’s performance but also challenged him to take the next step. “If you’re batting on 130, go for a double hundred. Our lower order isn’t dependable — so stay and take the team deep.”

India’s five centuries across two innings weren’t enough, as England successfully chased 371 runs, registering their second-highest successful chase in Tests to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Ashwin believes Pant’s conversion of hundreds into double centuries could be the game-changer in such situations.

Ashwin’s Message: No Front Flips, Please

Known for his flamboyant celebrations, Pant’s front flip in the field drew Ashwin’s humorous ire. “No more front flips in Test cricket, please. Your body’s tired, it's not IPL where you’re playing 50 balls and done. You’re a bonafide top-order batter now — act like one,” he quipped.