MS Dhoni vs Ruturaj Gaikwad? Truth Behind CSK's Social Media Storm And Captaincy Twist

Rumours of a rift between Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni sparked after Gaikwad allegedly unfollowed Dhoni on Instagram following a controversial injury exit and Dhoni’s return as CSK captain in IPL 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2025, 10:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a season already marred by poor performances and injuries, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have found themselves caught in an unexpected whirlwind of off-field drama. As CSK struggles to find its footing in IPL 2025, reports emerged that Ruturaj Gaikwad, the team’s now-injured opener and former captain, had unfollowed MS Dhoni on Instagram — sparking speculation of a rift within the CSK camp. But is there any truth to the buzz? Did Gaikwad really turn his back on the CSK legend, or is this just another case of social media overreach?

Dhoni Returns as Captain, Gaikwad Sidelined — Coincidence or Conspiracy?

The controversy comes in the wake of MS Dhoni’s reinstatement as CSK captain, following Gaikwad’s exit from the tournament due to an elbow injury sustained against the Rajasthan Royals. Head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the injury via an official statement, citing MRI scans that revealed a hairline fracture.

However, just hours later, footage from CSK’s training session showed Gaikwad casually juggling a football with his “injured” right arm — leading fans to question the severity of the injury, or whether there was one at all.

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra, during a live broadcast, voiced what many were thinking:

“How can he juggle the ball if his elbow is fractured? This is not making sense.”

The timing, optics, and now the Instagram activity — everything seems to point toward a deeper story beneath the surface.

Instagram Check: Was MS Dhoni Ever Followed by Gaikwad?

Screenshots surfaced on Twitter showing that Ruturaj Gaikwad does not follow MS Dhoni on Instagram. A post by user @time__square read, “Ruturaj Gaikwad unfollowed Dhoni,” which quickly gained traction, racking up thousands of likes and retweets.

However, a deeper fact check reveals that Gaikwad may have never followed Dhoni to begin with. Multiple fans and observers confirmed there’s no record of the batter ever hitting that follow button — making this entire drama potentially based on a false assumption.

So, was there really an “unfollow”, or did social media simply fuel a narrative that didn’t exist?

A Franchise Under Pressure: CSK's Downward Spiral

Beyond the social media frenzy, the bigger concern for CSK remains their on-field performance. The team has slumped to four straight defeats, with the most recent loss coming at home against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The once-reliable “Yellow Brigade” looks rattled, and the instability around leadership has only added to the chaos.

The Gaikwad-Dhoni dynamic has now become the centerpiece of this controversy. And it's not without precedent — in 2022, Dhoni stepped down as captain, handing the reins to Ravindra Jadeja, only to take them back mid-season. Is history repeating itself? Or is this a deliberate ploy to return to familiarity amid a season spiraling out of control?

Expert Take: Smoke Without Fire or Genuine Discontent?

From a journalistic lens, the evidence for a rift remains circumstantial at best. Yes, the timing of Gaikwad's injury and Dhoni’s return raises eyebrows. Yes, the Instagram chatter adds fuel. But without clear proof or public statements, it remains speculative.

Still, it reveals something deeper — CSK, once hailed as the most consistent and drama-free IPL franchise, is now battling inner turmoil. With Dhoni possibly in his final season and Gaikwad expected to be the future, any tension between the two could have long-term ramifications.

