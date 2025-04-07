MS Dhoni Wants To Play IPL 2026 Too? CSK Legend Answers Retirement Question In New Podcast

Chennai Super Kings stalwart MS Dhoni has left fans stunned yet again—this time with words, not a helicopter shot. In a candid podcast appearance, the iconic cricketer hinted that he may not hang up his boots just yet, suggesting a possible return for IPL 2026. Speaking on entrepreneur Raj Shamani’s podcast, which aired after Chennai Super Kings’ 25-run loss to Delhi Capitals, MS Dhoni addressed the burning question that has hovered over every CSK game this season: Is this Dhoni’s final IPL?

“I am still playing the IPL and taking it one year at a time,” Dhoni said. “I am 43, and by the end of this IPL season, I will be 44 in July. So I have ten months to decide whether I want to play one more year. It’s not just about me deciding—it’s about what my body tells me.” This revelation instantly sparked a frenzy across social media, with fans and pundits alike dissecting every word of the legendary captain, who led CSK to five IPL titles and redefined leadership in T20 cricket.

The CSK Icon's On-Field Struggles in IPL 2025

The timing of Dhoni’s statement is noteworthy. Just hours earlier, he had remained unbeaten on 30 off 26 balls against Delhi Capitals—an innings that drew both applause for his grit and criticism for its pace. Walking in at 74/5, Dhoni faced the daunting task of chasing 184. Despite his presence, CSK fell short by 25 runs, notching their third defeat in four games this season. In IPL 2025, Dhoni’s numbers haven’t been vintage. With just 76 runs in four innings and a highest of 30*, critics have questioned his batting position—most notably when he walked in at No. 9 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, behind even Ravichandran Ashwin.

Fleming Defends Dhoni: “It’s a Matter of Managing His Body”

When asked about Dhoni’s lower batting order spot, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming offered perspective: “It’s a time thing. MS judges it. His knees aren’t what they used to be. He’s moving okay, but there’s still an attrition aspect. If the game’s in the balance, he might go in earlier. He’s managing what he can give us on the day.” Dhoni’s role, as Fleming explains, is now more tactical than statistical. He steps in when the team needs calm under pressure, and his decision-making off the field continues to shape Chennai’s strategy. But the growing questions around his fitness and on-field impact can’t be ignored.

Is IPL 2026 on the Cards? What This Means for CSK and Fans

While Dhoni’s podcast admission doesn't confirm his participation in IPL 2026, it certainly leaves the door open. For CSK fans, who have chanted his name from Chepauk’s yellow stands year after year, it’s the hope they were clinging to. More than just a cricketer, Dhoni is a cultural icon in Chennai. Every retirement rumor sends shockwaves through the city and beyond. But if there’s one thing his career has shown, it’s that Dhoni doesn’t follow the script—he writes his own.