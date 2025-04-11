MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 25th match of the IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The 43-year-old Dhoni will return as CSK captain as the Chennai-based franchise have lost their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2025 IPL season due to an elbow injury. sustained during their match against the Rajasthan Royals on March 30.

"Unfortunately, Ruturaj Gaikwad is going to be ruled out of the tournament. He got hit in Guwahati. He's been operating with an amount of pain. We got an X-ray, which was inconclusive, and we had an MRI, which revealed a fracture in his elbow, so we're disappointed and feel for him," CSK head coach Stephen Fleming told mediapersons ahead of the match against KKR.

"We appreciate the efforts that he's gone to in terms of trying to play but unfortunately, he'll be out of this tournament for now. We have an uncapped player in MS Dhoni who will take over as captain for the remainder of the IPL," he added.

Dhoni, who last captained CSK in the final of IPL 2023, will now lead the side in the remainder of the IPL 2025 season with an aim to change the fortunes of the franchise, who have lost four games in a row.

The last time Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings at their home ground was in the Qualifier 1, against Gujarat Titans, during the 2023 season.

Ahead of the key clash of IPL 2025, let's take a look at MS Dhoni's record as captain at CSK’s home venue - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, also known as Chepauk.

MS Dhoni Captaincy Record At M.A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk Stadium)

Matches: 62

Won: 45

Lost: 17

Tied: 0

Span: 2008-2023

Last result: CSK beat GT by 15 runs (2023)

Highest team total: 246/5 vs Rajasthan Royals (2010)

Lowest team total: 112 all out (19.5) vs Mumbai Indians (2012)

Biggest win margin (by runs): CSK beat KXIP (now PBKS) by 97 runs (2015)

Biggest win margin (by wickets): CSK beat KKR by 9 wickets (2010)