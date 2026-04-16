MS Dhoni's CSK pace crisis deepens: Rs 4,80,00,000 buy sidelined for 3 months after Quadriceps Tear, ruled out of IPL 2026

In a major blow to the Chennai Super Kings, their primary left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed has been officially ruled out for the rest of the IPL 2026 tournament. The 28-year-old sustained a quadriceps injury during a home game against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14, which prevented him from finishing his full four-over spell. He exited the pitch immediately after delivering the fifth ball of his final over.

Reports from Sports Tak indicate that Ahmed has dealt with a grade 2 tear. Furthermore, medical assessments revealed a high-grade stretch injury involving the right rectos femoris indirect head tendon origin, alongside a total tear of the direct head of that muscle. Consequently, the bowler is expected to undergo a rehabilitation process lasting at least 10 to 12 weeks, effectively a three-month period.

During the current season, Khaleel was retained by the franchise for Rs 4.8 crore and had secured two wickets across five appearances. He maintained an average of 73 and an economy rate of 8.67 runs per over.

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Growing Concerns for Chennai’s Bowling Depth

The loss of Ahmed further complicates the situation for the CSK pace department, which is already struggling with availability. Nathan Ellis is currently sidelined by injury, Matt Henry is facing a dip in form, and Spencer Johnson has not yet linked up with the team. Potential replacements within the squad include Mukesh Choudhary, provided he is fit, or Anshul Kamboj and Gurjapneet Singh, who may see increased playing time alongside English all-rounder Jamie Overton. Additionally, all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh remains an option for pace duties.

Decisions regarding the starting lineup will be critical as the team prepares to face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 18. Meanwhile, 44-year-old MS Dhoni is still working toward full fitness, with current reports suggesting a potential return for the match against Mumbai Indians on April 23.

Critique of Medical Protocols

The frequency of injuries within the squad has drawn public criticism from former CSK off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat', he questioned the current situation:

“If Khaleel Ahmed is injured and ruled out of the tournament, CSK need to think seriously about this. How are so many injuries happening in one season? What are the injury management and medical teams doing?”

When Will MS Dhoni return?

During these sessions, he also offered guidance to the squad's spinners, including left arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad. Regarding this mentorship, CSK bowling coach Sridharan Sriram remarked

“MS (Dhoni) had a long chat with him in one of the practise sessions, getting his leg break to go. So I think it was very helpful for him and the results were there to show,”

While the clash against Mumbai is confirmed, uncertainty remains regarding the immediate away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It is currently unconfirmed if the veteran wicketkeeper will join the traveling party for that specific match.

Squad

MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brewis, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes.