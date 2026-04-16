Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3038072https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ms-dhonis-csk-pace-crisis-deepens-rs-48000000-buy-khaleel-ahmed-sidelined-for-3-months-after-quadriceps-tear-ruled-out-of-ipl-2026-3038072.html
NewsCricketMS Dhoni's CSK pace crisis deepens: Rs 4,80,00,000 buy sidelined for 3 months after Quadriceps Tear, ruled out of IPL 2026
KHALEEL AHMED INJURY IPL 2026

MS Dhoni's CSK pace crisis deepens: Rs 4,80,00,000 buy sidelined for 3 months after Quadriceps Tear, ruled out of IPL 2026

During the current season, Khaleel was retained by the franchise for Rs 4.8 crore and had secured two wickets across five appearances.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Decisions regarding the starting lineup will be critical as the team prepares to face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 18.
  • Nathan Ellis is currently sidelined by injury, Matt Henry is facing a dip in form, and Spencer Johnson has not yet linked up with the team.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MS Dhoni's CSK pace crisis deepens: Rs 4,80,00,000 buy sidelined for 3 months after Quadriceps Tear, ruled out of IPL 2026Credits - Twitter

In a major blow to the Chennai Super Kings, their primary left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed has been officially ruled out for the rest of the IPL 2026 tournament. The 28-year-old sustained a quadriceps injury during a home game against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14, which prevented him from finishing his full four-over spell. He exited the pitch immediately after delivering the fifth ball of his final over.

Reports from Sports Tak indicate that Ahmed has dealt with a grade 2 tear. Furthermore, medical assessments revealed a high-grade stretch injury involving the right rectos femoris indirect head tendon origin, alongside a total tear of the direct head of that muscle. Consequently, the bowler is expected to undergo a rehabilitation process lasting at least 10 to 12 weeks, effectively a three-month period.

During the current season, Khaleel was retained by the franchise for Rs 4.8 crore and had secured two wickets across five appearances. He maintained an average of 73 and an economy rate of 8.67 runs per over.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Growing Concerns for Chennai’s Bowling Depth
The loss of Ahmed further complicates the situation for the CSK pace department, which is already struggling with availability. Nathan Ellis is currently sidelined by injury, Matt Henry is facing a dip in form, and Spencer Johnson has not yet linked up with the team. Potential replacements within the squad include Mukesh Choudhary, provided he is fit, or Anshul Kamboj and Gurjapneet Singh, who may see increased playing time alongside English all-rounder Jamie Overton. Additionally, all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh remains an option for pace duties.

Decisions regarding the starting lineup will be critical as the team prepares to face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 18. Meanwhile, 44-year-old MS Dhoni is still working toward full fitness, with current reports suggesting a potential return for the match against Mumbai Indians on April 23.

Critique of Medical Protocols
The frequency of injuries within the squad has drawn public criticism from former CSK off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat', he questioned the current situation:

“If Khaleel Ahmed is injured and ruled out of the tournament, CSK need to think seriously about this. How are so many injuries happening in one season? What are the injury management and medical teams doing?”

When Will MS Dhoni return?

During these sessions, he also offered guidance to the squad's spinners, including left arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad. Regarding this mentorship, CSK bowling coach Sridharan Sriram remarked

“MS (Dhoni) had a long chat with him in one of the practise sessions, getting his leg break to go. So I think it was very helpful for him and the results were there to show,”

While the clash against Mumbai is confirmed, uncertainty remains regarding the immediate away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It is currently unconfirmed if the veteran wicketkeeper will join the traveling party for that specific match.

Squad

MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brewis, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

viral story
'Hijab ok, but no...': Influencer makes claims; Lenskart founder clarifies
Raja Shivaji
‘Chhatrapati’ song from Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji out
Saiyaara
Saiyaara 2? Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda reunite with Mohit Suri for new romance
TIME 100 list 2026
TIME 100 list 2026: Ranbir Kapoor, Vikas Khanna honoured
Nashik news
Two stories, one debate: Bengal fear claims meet Nashik conversion probe | DNA
Virat Kohli 49 vs LSG IPL 2026
Virat Kohli claims Orange Cap as RCB go No.1 after win vs LSG
Bhooth Bangla
Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla promotions go viral
Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh moves towards Uniform Civil Code with UCC panel, announces reform
Maamla Legal Hai
Naila Grewal draws comparisons in Maamla Legal Hai Season 2
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K: CM Omar Abdullah inaugurates JAK LI war memorial