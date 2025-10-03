TV’s most talked about reality show Bigg Boss 19 continues to make headlines with an exciting new twist. Indian cricket team fast bowler Deepak Chahar is expected to be seen entering the Bigg Boss house soon. According to sources from Dainik Bhaskar, Deepak Chahar will appear on the show to accompany his sister, Malti Chahar, as she enters Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard contestant. This move means Malti can now become a participant in the Bigg Boss house, although the show’s makers have not yet officially confirmed this.

Who is Malti Chahar?

Malti Chahar is not only Deepak’s sister but also an actress and director. She has worked in films such as Sada Viyah Hoya Ji (2022), 7 Phere A Dream Housewife (2024), and Genius (2018). In addition to acting, Malti has been active in beauty pageants and modeling competitions, winning the Miss India Earth title in 2009 and finishing as the second runner-up at Femina Miss India 2014. She debuted in Bollywood with the film Manicure in 2017 and enjoys a significant social media following.

ALSO READ - Meet Cricketer Who Was Offered Sweeper Job, Father With Cylinder Delivery Job Against Playing, SRK Gets Him For 80 Lakh , Now Owns Rs 20,00,00,000, He Is...

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Wildcard entries remain a key and exciting element of Bigg Boss, often shaking up the game. Following Shehbaz Badesha’s entry as a wildcard, fans are eagerly awaiting the next contestant. Names like Baseer Ali’s ex Shubhi Joshi and Abhishek Bajaj’s ex-wife have been rumored as potential wildcards, but the latest buzz points to a cricket connection.

Expected Appearance

Deepak Chahar’s expected appearance to accompany sister Malti as she enters as a wildcard has stirred social media curiosity. If confirmed, Malti’s entry could significantly change the dynamics inside the Bigg Boss house during the ongoing season.

This twist is sure to add fresh excitement and drama to the already eventful season of Bigg Boss 19.

Deepak Career

Chahar debuted in T20Is against England on July 8, 2018, and in ODIs against Afghanistan in September 2018. He was part of India's 2018 Asia Cup-winning squad. His defining moment came in November 2019 during a T20I against Bangladesh in Nagpur: he took 6 wickets for 7 runs (including the first hat-trick by an Indian male in T20Is), earning the ICC T20I Performance of the Year award.