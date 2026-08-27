Chopra utilized his personal media channel to address the reports head-on, categorizing the massive financial figures as completely fabricated. Drawing parallels to recent market benchmarks, he highlighted the extraordinary scale required to buy into elite Indian Premier League assets. 'There was talk of 1.7 to 1.8 billion when RCB were bought just now. Chennai Super Kings is the same kind of franchise. You can do the valuation however you want, but this is the franchise that has five trophies and has multiple franchises outside India as well.'