Former India opener Aakash Chopra has stepped forward to dismantle widespread media speculation regarding MS Dhoni allegedly pursuing a 25% ownership stake in the Chennai Super Kings franchise. Recent accounts indicated that the legendary wicketkeeper batter initially demanded a quarter of the equity before trimming down the target to 20%, while management allegedly tabled a baseline 5.5% counteroffer. According to insights published by digital platform Cricblogger, talks ultimately fractured when both sides failed to align on the core terms.
Chopra utilized his personal media channel to address the reports head-on, categorizing the massive financial figures as completely fabricated. Drawing parallels to recent market benchmarks, he highlighted the extraordinary scale required to buy into elite Indian Premier League assets. 'There was talk of 1.7 to 1.8 billion when RCB were bought just now. Chennai Super Kings is the same kind of franchise. You can do the valuation however you want, but this is the franchise that has five trophies and has multiple franchises outside India as well.'
Crunching The Multimillion Dollar Numbers
Continuing his analytical breakdown, the cricket pundit emphasized the staggering capital layout that a 25% equity share would actually demand in the open market. He pointed out the sheer impracticality of such a massive financial transaction for any individual investor. 'They have got a legacy and a lot going for them. Chennai Super Kings is a serious, serious brand. If it’s worth 1.8 billion and Dhoni has asked for a 25 per cent stake in that, it is unrealistic.'
Chopra underscored that an agreement of that magnitude stretches far beyond standard corporate logic. 'This isn’t possible. No one gives 400 million to anyone.'
Questioning Narrative Origins And Shifted Metrics
The former national selector also scrutinized the fluctuating figures cited in the original reports, which bounced erratically between major equity blocks and minor percentage adjustments. He noted that discussing numbers like 3.5% or 5.5% still represents a staggering amount of capital that defies casual boardroom chatter.
'Then there was talk of 3.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent. I am saying that even if it’s 5.5 per cent, just think about how much money it’s. Two per cent, three per cent, or five per cent, that is an incredible amount of money.'
Wrapping up his evaluation, Chopra dismissed the entire sequence of events as an engineered leak rather than genuine corporate reporting. 'I feel it is a planted story. I don’t know who has planted it. Asking for 25 per cent, then refusing 25 per cent, then giving 3.5 per cent and then settling for 5.5 per cent after an estrangement, I do feel that it isn’t true
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.