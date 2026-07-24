"Exceptional. They were tremendous in their execution. Can't be happier to get my first win. I was anticipating the bounce, and there was a decent amount of it. Exceptional start given by Mayank. Didn't give them room. Vaibhav came out and gave us an exceptional start with the bat. They analysed the pitch and started building partnerships, and that's when I wanted to rotate my bowlers as well. He is fearless; the way he approaches the innings is amazing. He possesses immense confidence when he steps onto the field," Iyer said.