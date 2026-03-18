MS Dhoni's 'Hookah' controversy resurfaces as Ex-CSK star leaks name of 'This' Indian star as Dhoni's 'Sheesha Man'

In a revealing look behind the scenes of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp, veteran England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings has shared fascinating anecdotes about the legendary MS Dhoni. Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast, Billings confirmed that the former Indian captain has a well-known habit of enjoying shisha during the intensive IPL season, even maintaining a dedicated person in his circle to manage it.

The Famous Open-Door Policy

Billings, who was part of the Yellow Army during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, described Dhoni as one of the few "genuinely cool" people in the world of high-stakes sports. He noted that despite his massive stardom, Dhoni preferred a relaxed and accessible environment within the team hotel.

“He (Dhoni) leaves his hotel room open, and he has this little 'shisha man' in his entourage who looks after the shisha. His sole job is to look after the shisha. Khaleel,” revealed Billings.

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Stardom and a Shared Love for Football

The immense popularity of "Thala" often means that public appearances are nearly impossible during the tournament. Billings explained that this restricted lifestyle led to many quiet evenings spent watching European football, specifically Manchester United, a club both players support.

“What a lovely guy, considering how much stardom he has. He's a superstar. Obviously, a Manchester United fan, like myself. We've watched quite a few games together because he can't leave the hotel or go downstairs to the bar,” Billings shared.

Reflecting on Dhoni's leadership style and presence, the Englishman added:

“I think just in terms of his captaincy, his aura, it's fantastic. He's incredibly calm and genuinely cool. There aren't many cool people. You don't meet many cool people these days. But he is.”

A Legacy of Consistency

This is not the first time Dhoni’s affinity for shisha has been mentioned by colleagues. Former Indian cricketers Ifan Pathan and Manoj Tiwary have previously alluded to this relaxed side of the captain.

The bond between Billings and Dhoni was forged during a golden period for the franchise. In 2018, CSK made a fairy-tale comeback to win the IPL title and followed it up with a final appearance in 2019.

The 2026 Campaign: At 44 years old, MS Dhoni is remarkably preparing for his 17th IPL season in 2026. His longevity remains unparalleled in the league’s history.

Leadership Flexibility: In IPL 2025, Dhoni showcased his enduring value by stepping back into the captaincy role during the second half of the tournament following an injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The "Entourage" Culture: In top-tier cricket, it is common for senior players to have personal assistants or specialized staff to manage their schedules and needs, ensuring they remain focused on the game.

IPL 2026: Full CSK squad and signings

New signings: Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry.

Retained players: MS Dhoni (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Sanju Samson (traded in) (wk), Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Choudhary, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Dewald Brevis, Noor Ahmad, Urvil Patel (wk), Khaleel Ahmed.