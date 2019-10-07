MS Dhoni's post reveals what is common between daughter Ziva and Ranveer Singh

Former India captain MS Dhoni was left pleasantly amazed with an innocent query of his daughter Ziva, which he took to Instagram to share with his fans.

On an unofficial sabbatical from international cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni upped his Instagram game when he revealed that Ziva Dhoni and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh share similar fashion style.

The wicketkeeper-batsman took to Instagram and posted a collage of photos of Ranveer and Ziva, in which both of them were seen sporting similar sunglasses.

Ranveer Singh had donned the sunglasses for his look for at the Elle Beauty Awards held on Saturday and the actor has taken to Instagram to share some photographs of him wearing the sunglasses.

Next to Ranveer's picture in the collage, MS Dhoni imposed Ziva's photograph revealing that she also possessed the same sunglasses.

Dhoni revealed that Ziva came across Ranveer's picture and found out that the Bollywood star was wearing the similar sunglasses which she owns. After realising this, Ziva rushed upstairs and to her relief she found that she had her glasses with her.

""Ziva was like why is he wearing my glasses then she goes upstairs to find hers and finally says my glasses are with me only. Kids are different these days. At four and a half I won't have even registered that I have similar sunglasses. Next time she meets Ranveer I am sure she will say I have the same glasses as urs," Dhoni's post read.

Quick to respond, Ranveer Singh replied to MS Dhoni's post with a heart-melting comment, saying, " "Hahahahaha FASHIONISTA Z !!!".

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who underwent a lower back surgery last week, also commented on the post and said, "Haha epic..."

MS Dhoni has been away from cricket for a while now and the former Indian skipper seems to be enjoying his time off the field. After the World Cup 2019, Dhoni had made himself unavailable for the India's tour of the West Indies as he took a two-month sabbatical from cricket to serve his territorial army unit in Kashmir.