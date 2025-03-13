Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, a name synonymous with calm leadership and historic triumphs, has found himself at the center of a social media storm. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman refused to comment on India’s recent Champions Trophy 2025 victory, leaving fans and reporters in a frenzy. As a video of the incident circulates widely, cricket enthusiasts are divided over his reaction.

India Clinches Champions Trophy 2025 in Unbeaten Fashion

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team scripted history by securing their first Champions Trophy title since 2013, when Dhoni himself led the Men in Blue to glory. In a dominant display, India went unbeaten throughout the tournament and triumphed over New Zealand in the final, cementing their status as one of the most formidable teams in world cricket.

However, when a reporter approached Dhoni at the airport for his thoughts on India's latest achievement, the former skipper simply gestured for him to move aside, choosing not to comment. The viral clip has sparked debates among fans—some supporting Dhoni’s choice to stay out of the spotlight, while others questioning why he refrained from acknowledging the historic win.

Why Did Dhoni Stay Silent? Expert Analysis

MS Dhoni has always maintained a reserved approach to media interactions post-retirement. His reluctance to comment on the Champions Trophy 2025 win could stem from various reasons:

Respect for the Current Team: Dhoni may not want to overshadow the contributions of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and others who played pivotal roles in the triumph.

Keeping a Low Profile: The former captain has largely stayed away from cricketing discussions outside of his involvement with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Focus on IPL 2025: With IPL 2025 around the corner, Dhoni’s focus might be solely on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and their upcoming campaign.

Regardless of the reason, his silence has only added to the intrigue surrounding the Indian cricket legend.

Sanju Samson on MS Dhoni: A Mentor Beyond the Game

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson shared insights into his admiration for MS Dhoni. As Dhoni prepares to don the yellow jersey once again in IPL 2025, Samson spoke about how the former India and CSK skipper has influenced his career. "Like every young cricketer in India, I always wanted to be around MS Dhoni. Every time we played against CSK, I wanted to sit and talk to him, understand how he does things. It was a dream for me. I remember playing against CSK in Sharjah, where I performed well, scored around 70-80 runs, won the game, and was awarded the Man of the Match. After that, I met Mahi bhai, and since then, our relationship has grown," said Samson during a recent interview on JioHotstar’s 'SuperStar' programme.

Dhoni’s influence continues to extend beyond the field, shaping the careers of young cricketers who idolize his composure, tactical brilliance, and leadership.

MS Dhoni to Lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025?

With the IPL 2025 season approaching, speculation is rife about Dhoni’s role in Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to lead the team officially, Dhoni's presence in the squad remains invaluable. CSK will begin their campaign against their arch-rivals, Mumbai Indians (MI), at Chepauk, in what promises to be a high-voltage clash. As one of the most successful franchises in IPL history, CSK will look to add a sixth title to their trophy cabinet, with Dhoni playing a key role both on and off the field.

The Internet Reacts: Divided Opinions on Dhoni’s Silence

The viral video of Dhoni refusing to comment on India’s Champions Trophy 2025 victory has sparked a wave of reactions across social media platforms. While some fans appreciate his characteristic humility, others express disappointment at his silence.

Supporters Say: "Dhoni has always been about actions over words. Let Rohit and the team take the spotlight."

Critics Argue: "A simple congratulatory message would have meant a lot to fans and players alike."

Regardless of the debate, one thing is certain—MS Dhoni remains one of the most talked-about figures in Indian cricket, even years after his international retirement.