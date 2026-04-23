MS Dhoni's silent support for grieving Mukesh Choudhary after his mother's death is the CSK Story that matters most; Know ahead of clash vs MI

Amidst IPL, Chennai Super Kings Star Mukesh Choudhary suffered a major blow. Prem Devi, the mother of CSK pace bowler Mukesh, passed away on Tuesday after a year long struggle with illness. She was receiving medical care at Tata Hospital in Mumbai at the time of her death.

According to reports from Dainik Bhaskar, the fast bowler departed for his family home in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, immediately following the CSK match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. He carried out the final rites for his mother together with his older brother, Dr. Rajesh Choudhary. While Choudhary has made only a single appearance for the franchise this season, conflicting reports have emerged regarding his return. Some suggest he rejoined the team before the Mumbai Indians game, while others indicate he will take a brief hiatus and return for the subsequent fixture against Punjab Kings.

MS Dhoni’s Support During the Crisis

A report by OneIndia highlights that MS Dhoni provided significant emotional support to the young bowler during this difficult period. The former captain maintained consistent communication with Choudhary and personally visited his mother while she was hospitalized.

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Fitness and Training Updates for MS Dhoni

Dhoni is still waiting to make his first on field appearance in IPL 2026 as he continues to recover from a calf strain sustained just before the tournament began last month. However, his training intensity has increased:

Tuesday Session: Dhoni participated in a full practice, handling wicketkeeping duties before moving to the nets for a batting stint.

Wednesday Session: After a brief initial stint and a subsequent break, he returned for nearly an hour of practice against throwdown specialists and fast bowlers.

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Observers noted that while he successfully cleared the ropes with several shots, it was a mixed session where he also failed to connect with a few deliveries. According to CSK bowling coach Eric Simons, Dhoni's inclusion in the playing XI will be determined by how “happy” the veteran cricketer and the medical team are with his progress. There were also lighter moments captured during practice. Known for his affection for animals, Dhoni spent time interacting with the AI powered IPL robotic dog. He attempted to make the robot mimic his gestures, though the technology did not always successfully imitate him.

El Classico

As Chennai Super Kings prepare to face Mumbai Indians in what is effectively a must-win match for both sides, the events of this week serve as a reminder that professional sport never exists in isolation from real life. Behind the statistics, the predicted lineups and the tactical analyses, there are human beings dealing with grief, recovery and uncertainty. Mukesh Choudhary is grieving the loss of his mother. MS Dhoni is racing against time to recover from injury. And yet, the show must go on. That is the nature of the IPL's relentless schedule, and it is in moments like these that the bonds within a franchise are truly tested.

Whether Dhoni takes the field at Wankhede or not, his presence within the CSK setup — as mentor, as emotional anchor and as the most calming influence in Indian cricket remains as vital as ever.

CSK face MI at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be streamed live on JioHotstar.