Fast bowler Anshul Kamboj has been added to India’s Test squad for the ongoing tour of England after Arshdeep Singh was ruled out of the fourth Test in Manchester due to a deep cut on his bowling hand. Kamboj, 24, recently featured for the India A team in two three-day matches last month, where he took five wickets. Known for his pace and disciplined line, the Haryana fast bowler has claimed 79 wickets in 24 first-class games.

“Arshdeep has a deep cut and has had stitches, he will take at least ten days to get completely fit. The selectors have decided to add Kamboj in the squad,” a BCCI source said.

The 26-year-old Arshdeep sustained the injury during a nets session on Thursday while trying to stop a ball struck by Sai Sudharsan. Medical staff stitched up the wound, making it unlikely that Arshdeep will be fit in time for the crucial fourth Test. Meanwhile, there’s still uncertainty over Akash Deep’s availability as he continues to deal with a groin issue. He did not bowl during a training session prior to the team’s departure for Manchester.

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate explained the situation: “Arshdeep took a ball while he was bowling there, Sai hit a ball and he tried to stop it and it’s just a cut. So we have to see how bad the cut is. Obviously, the medical team have taken him off to see a doctor and obviously, if he needs stitches or doesn’t need stitches it’s going to be important to our planning for the next few days.”

Akash Deep had left the field on Day 4 of the third Test at Lord’s during the 28th over of England’s innings, showing discomfort and holding his waist as he walked off with the team physio. He has struggled with injuries in the past, missing both the 2024 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the 2025 IPL season. Though he returned to the field later, he did not bowl again that day.

Adding to India’s injury worries, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant also sustained a blow to the index finger of his left hand while attempting to collect a Jasprit Bumrah delivery down the leg side during England’s first innings. Pant, who was visibly in pain, did not take the field for the remainder of the Test as a wicketkeeper. India is scheduled to play the fourth Test in Manchester starting July 23.

India's Squad - Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav