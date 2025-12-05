South Africa have announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Under-19 Men's ODI World Cup to be held in Namibia and Zimbabwe from January 15 to February 6, 2026.

After having a good run in the recent Youth competitions, Muhammad Bulbulia is set to lead the Proteas squad at the 16th edition of the marquee tournament.



South Africa have been drawn in Group D alongside the West Indies, Afghanistan, and Tanzania. Ahead of the global showpiece, the Proteas will face India in three Youth ODIs at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, from January 5-7, 2026.



South Africa Head Coach Opens Up On Growth Of The Team.

Ahead of the ICC Under-19 Men's ODI World Cup, South Africa head coach Malibongwe Maketa has been inspired by the growth of the team.

"What has impressed me most is the growth these players have shown. From meeting them as 16-year-olds to seeing who they are now, it’s clear we’re developing not just cricketers, but good young men for this country," Maketa was quoted as saying by ICC.

"Cricket-wise, their understanding of the intensity required at international level has been outstanding. They’ve gone back to work with their coaches and returned with a new level of intent at every session, exactly what’s needed to compete at a World Cup," he added.

Maketa was also impressed with the values that the young bunch have shown.

"I’m very confident in this group. Their progress, combined with the culture we’ve built based on hard work, resilience, and putting the team first, gives me real belief," he said.

"They’ve embraced those values with hunger and quiet confidence, and that makes me excited about what we can achieve," he added.

The Proteas will be taking on Afghanistan at the HP Oval, Windhoek, on January 16, in their opening match of the event.



South Africa Squad For ICC Under-19 Men's ODI World Cup

Muhammad Bulbulia (C), JJ Basson, Daniel Bosman, Corne Botha, Paul James, Enathi Khitshini Tembalethu, Michael Kruiskamp, Adnaan Lagadien, Bayanda Majola, Armaan Manack, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Jason Rowles, Ntandoyenkosi Soni, Jorich van Schalkwyk.