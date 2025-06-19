With the highly anticipated India vs England five-match Test series set to begin on June 20 at Headingley, Indian cricket stands at the dawn of a new chapter. The post-Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R. Ashwin era promises bold experimentation and fresh faces. However, not every deserving candidate has made the cut, and one notable omission has caught the cricketing world’s attention—Mukesh Kumar.

The Bengal pacer, known for his relentless line-and-length bowling, took to Instagram with a cryptic story just hours after the final squad announcement. “Karma bides its time. You will always have to watch out. Karma is unforgiving and always gets payback,” the story read. Though he didn’t name anyone, the message has been widely interpreted as a veiled response to his exclusion.

A First-Class Record That Demands Recognition

Mukesh Kumar’s numbers in first-class cricket are staggering. With 210 wickets in 52 matches at an average of 21.55, his consistency and ability to swing the red ball in helpful conditions make him a standout performer. He has featured in three Test matches for India, picking up seven wickets, and was also a key performer on the India A tour to Australia, where he rattled top-order batsmen with precision.

Despite his recent success, including a match-defining 6-wicket haul against Australia A, the selectors have opted for newer faces. The late addition of Harshit Rana—who took just one wicket in the same India A fixture—has further amplified murmurs of bias and inconsistency in selection policies.

Mukesh Kumar’s Heroics vs Australia A Go Unrewarded

In the ongoing unofficial Test match against Australia A, India A were staring at defeat after being bowled out for 107. But Mukesh Kumar turned the tide, leading a spirited fightback with a sensational 6/49, reducing Australia to 195. His wickets included the dangerous Cameron Bancroft, Beau Webster, and Josh Philippe, reaffirming his prowess in red-ball cricket.

This performance wasn’t just a statistical highlight; it was a statement. It demonstrated that Mukesh still has the fire and form to succeed at the highest level. Yet, his omission from the England tour squad suggests otherwise.

Fans, Experts Question Harshit Rana’s Inclusion

Rana’s inclusion as a backup pacer has come under the spotlight, especially since his red-ball experience remains limited. While Rana has shown promise in T20 cricket, many experts argue that Test cricket demands proven stamina and control—traits Mukesh has exhibited in abundance.

The timing of Mukesh's Instagram story couldn’t be more telling. With India entering a high-pressure series on foreign soil, the decision to overlook a bowler who has delivered in crunch situations, both at home and away, seems baffling to many.

A Deeper Look Into India’s Selection Dilemma

The Indian team’s transition was always going to come with tough calls. With spots opening up due to high-profile retirements, competition has intensified. Selectors appear to be investing in younger, explosive talents, especially those with multi-format potential. However, this strategy has its critics, who feel it risks undermining domestic performers who have toiled season after season for a call-up.

Mukesh Kumar’s story is, unfortunately, not unique. In a talent-rich cricketing ecosystem like India’s, deserving players often slip through the cracks. But as Mukesh’s recent performances show, form cannot be ignored forever.