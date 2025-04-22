Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars dream11 team prediction psl 2025 12th match preview fantasy picks squads captain vice-caption best playing 11s news for MS vs LHQ match today at 8.30 pm

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 continues to dazzle fans as Multan Sultans take on Lahore Qalandars in the 12th match of the season. This exciting clash will be held at the iconic Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 22, at 8:30 PM IST (03:00 PM GMT). The match promises high-stakes action with both teams looking to build momentum in the tournament. As the Sultans aim to turn their fortunes around at home, the Qalandars seek to end their away leg on a high note. In this article, we provide an in-depth PSL 2025 Dream11 team prediction, match preview, and expert fantasy cricket tips, along with the best playing XI and top picks for fantasy leagues. Let’s dive into what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Multan Sultans: Can They Turn the Tide at Home?

Multan Sultans have had a rocky start to PSL 2025, with three consecutive losses. Their primary challenge has been with the bowling attack, having conceded over 200 runs in each of their last three matches. Their batting has shown promise, with key players like Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan keeping the scoreboard ticking, but the Sultans’ bowlers need to step up if they are to bounce back.

The home advantage might prove crucial for the Sultans, as they return to the Multan Cricket Stadium where they hope to make amends. Their recent struggles with the ball could prompt them to bring in reinforcements like Chris Jordan, although making room for him would require leaving out one of their foreign stars, either Shai Hope or Ashton Turner.

Lahore Qalandars: On the Upward Trajectory

The Lahore Qalandars, after a slow start, have found their rhythm. The return of Rishad Hossain has been a key factor, with the bowler adding depth to the squad. Their batting lineup, including Fakhar Zaman, Daryl Mitchell, and Sam Billings, has been in excellent form, giving them a balanced attack.

Captain Shaheen Afridi has led from the front with the ball, picking up early wickets in the powerplay, while the fast-bowling trio of Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, and Asif Afridi has been brilliant at the death overs. The Qalandars will be keen to finish their away leg on a high before they return home, and they have the squad depth to do so.

Weather and Pitch Report for MUL vs LAH

Weather: The weather in Multan will be hazy and warm, with temperatures ranging between 40°C to 23°C. There is no forecast for rain, ensuring a full match.

Pitch Report: The Multan Cricket Stadium is traditionally a batting-friendly ground. The pitch is expected to be flat, offering little movement for bowlers throughout the match. Fast bowlers might get some early assistance, but overall, it will be a paradise for the batters. High scores are anticipated, making this match ideal for fantasy cricket enthusiasts.

Top Fantasy Picks for MUL vs LAH Dream11

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (Captain): With 158 runs in 3 matches, Rizwan has been in exceptional form. As the captain and wicketkeeper, his consistency at the top makes him a must-have in fantasy teams.

Usman Khan: With 94 runs in 3 matches, Usman provides solid stability while also keeping an aggressive approach. He’s a valuable asset for your Dream11 team.

Michael Bracewell: The Kiwi all-rounder has contributed with both bat and ball, scoring 63 runs and taking 3 wickets in 3 matches. His all-around ability makes him a high-value pick.

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman (Vice-Captain): Fakhar has been in blistering form with 144 runs in 3 matches, including back-to-back fifties. He could be a game-changer in this encounter.

Daryl Mitchell: Mitchell’s recent performance, including a 75 off 41 balls in the last match, makes him a strong contender for your Dream11 captain or vice-captain role.

Sikandar Raza: The Zimbabwean all-rounder brings stability and depth to both the batting and bowling departments. His dual role is a major advantage for fantasy cricket.

Predicted Playing XIs

Multan Sultans:

Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Ashton Turner, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Akif Javed.

Lahore Qalandars:

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (WK), Sikandar Raza, Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Afridi (C), Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi.

Dream11 Team Prediction for MUL vs LAH

Small League:

Captain: Daryl Mitchell

Vice-captain: Usman Khan

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Sam Billings

Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi

Grand League:

Captain: Fakhar Zaman

Vice-captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Shai Hope

Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Sikandar Raza, Rishad Hossain

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Ubaid Shah, Haris Rauf