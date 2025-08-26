Advertisement
NewsCricket
AKASH DEEP

'Multiple Times He Told Me That': Akash Deep Makes BIG Revelation On His Controversial Send-Off To Ben Duckett In Oval Test

Akash Deep dismissed Duckett for a quickfire 43 off 38 balls and was later seen putting an arm around the left-hander’s shoulders, exchanging words that led KL Rahul to intervene and defuse the situation.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 01:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
'Multiple Times He Told Me That': Akash Deep Makes BIG Revelation On His Controversial Send-Off To Ben Duckett In Oval TestPic credit: IANS

India pacer Akash Deep has opened up about his controversial send-off he gave to England opener Ben Duckett during the decisive fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval.

Akash dismissed Duckett for a quickfire 43 off 38 balls and was later seen putting an arm around the left-hander’s shoulders, exchanging words that led vice-captain KL Rahul to intervene and defuse the situation. The incident triggered debate among fans, with some even demanding ICC action against the Indian pacer.

Taking about the incident, Akash Deep said that it was nothing more than a friendly exchange between the two and he wasn't meant to be disrespectful. 

"It was nothing in aggression or in an offensive manner. Duckett and I share a good bond. When I was batting, multiple times he told me that I would get out soon, and many things. So when I got the chance with the ball, I looked to unsettle him - and with left-handers I love bowling," Akash told IANS.

ALSO READ: 'If The Franchise Feels...': AB de Villiers Gives Major Hint On His RCB Return Ahead Of IPL 2026

 

The 28-year-old admitted that Duckett had initially unsettled him by striking a few boundaries and disrupting his rhythm, but he later adjusted his tactics to dismiss him.

"Before getting his wicket, he smoked me for a few boundaries and unsettled me with my length. So I planned to stick to my length, vary the pace, and let him play the shots. Eventually, I got his wicket and I appreciated him for his knock and told him, ‘You played a very good innings, now go and take a rest’," the Indian pacer said. 

"It was all in good spirits. I only wanted to acknowledge his innings and respond to the banter we shared earlier,” he added. 

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

NEWS ON ONE CLICK