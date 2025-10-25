Mumbai Captain Shardul Thakur Backs Sarfaraz Khan For Direct Test Call-Up

Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur has publicly expressed confidence in middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, asserting that he is ready for international cricket and does not need to feature in India A matches to prove his credentials. Thakur made these remarks ahead of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy clash against Chhattisgarh.

“Sarfaraz has big scores of 200-250 in domestic cricket. He doesn’t need India A games to show his readiness. He can play international cricket straightaway,” Thakur said.

Sarfaraz Khan’s Domestic Form

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sarfaraz has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket, particularly in the Ranji Trophy, where he has frequently played match-defining innings. His ability to build long innings under pressure has drawn attention from selectors and cricket analysts alike. Thakur highlighted that such performances demonstrate that Sarfaraz is prepared for the rigours of Test cricket, making a direct leap to the national side plausible.

Omission from India A Squad

The batter was notably left out of India A's upcoming red-ball series against South Africa A, starting October 30. While India A tours are traditionally seen as a stepping stone for Test selection, Thakur emphasised that Sarfaraz’s proven domestic record should carry more weight than this omission.

“If a player is performing consistently in domestic cricket, there’s no reason why he cannot be considered for the national team directly,” Thakur added.

Implications for Selection

Thakur’s comments highlight a broader discussion in Indian cricket regarding merit-based selections. Exceptional domestic performances, he argues, should be a key criterion for national team call-ups, potentially reducing the reliance on India A exposure for proven talents. Sarfaraz Khan’s continued excellence in domestic matches may well make him a serious contender for India’s middle order in the upcoming Test series.